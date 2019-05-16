Digital Trends
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Spec comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Is there a new flagship killer in town?

Mark Jansen
By
oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

OnePlus is best known for providing smartphones with comparable specs to top-rate flagships, but for hundreds of dollars less. While the price has crept up over the years, the OnePlus 7 Pro sticks to that philosophy, providing the latest and most powerful hardware available, and a stunning redesign that puts most flagship phones to shame. But OnePlus isn’t alone in making supremely affordable phones, and the Google Pixel 3a XL is an extremely capable midrange phone with a lot to recommend it. When you’re looking to spend a little less for a capable phone, which of these two is better for you? We found out.

Specs

OnePlus 7 Pro Google Pixel 3a XL XL
Size 162.6 × 75.9 × 8.8 mm (6.4 × 2.98 × 0.34 inches) 160.1 × 76.1 × 8.2 mm (6.3 × 3.0 × 0.3 inches)
Weight 206 grams (7.26 ounces) 167 grams (5.89 ounces)
Screen size 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED 6.0-inch gOLED
Screen resolution 3120 x 1440 pixels (516 pixels per inch) 2160 × 1080 pixels (402 pixels-per-inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie (under OxygenOS) Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 128GB, 256GB
 64GB
MicroSD card slot No No
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Google Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB 4GB
Camera Triple-lens 48-megapixel, 16MP ultra-wide angle, and 8MP telephoto rear, 16MP front Single 12.2MP rear, 8MP front camera
Video 2160p at 60 fps, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 480 fps 2160p at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 120 fps, 720p at 240 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C
Fingerprint sensor Yes (in-display) Yes (rear-mounted)
Water resistance No No
Battery 4,000mAh

Warp Charge 30

 3,700mAh

18W fast charging
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, Almond Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish
Price $669 $479
Buy from OnePlus Google, T-Mobile
Review score 4 out of 5 stars 4.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Snapdragon 670 processor in the Pixel 3a XL is no sluggard, but it simply can’t compare to the Snapdragon 855 in the OnePlus 7 Pro. That story is repeated when we look at RAM and storage, and the OnePlus 7 Pro massively outguns the Pixel 3a XL on paper. However, the real-life performance of the Pixel 3a XL is still solid, thanks in large part to the close relationship between Google’s hardware and Android.

The OnePlus has a lot more raw power, but what about the battery and charging? The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 300mAh advantage over the Pixel, but it’s the Pixel that wins out in battery performance. We saw a solid day out of the Pixel 3a XL, while the OnePlus 7 Pro would often struggle more than expected considering the battery capacity. It’s likely the massive display plays a big part in this disparity. There’s no wireless charging on either phone, but they have strong fast charging and managed similar feats in our tests, with both taking 20 minutes to charge the battery from 15 percent to 53 percent.

While the Pixel 3a XL offers slightly better battery life and similarly strong charging, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s processing power is far beyond anything the Pixel 3a XL can offer.

Winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

Design and durability

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most beautiful phones released so far in 2019. A pop-up selfie camera means there’s no notch and barely any bezel. The 6.67-inch display dominates the front panel, and it’s a gorgeous sight. That minimalism extends to the back of the phone, with Gorilla Glass 5 and the vertically stacked triple-lens camera. The Pixel 3a XL isn’t ugly, but the comparatively large bezels really stand out next to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Neither phone has an IP rating water-resistance — which is arguably more of a sin for the $670 OnePlus 7 Pro than it is for the $480 Pixel — and it’s probable that the Pixel 3a XL’s polycarbonate body will hold up better against abuse than the OnePlus phone’s glass. But a case is a good idea regardless of your choice.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is absolutely the winner here.

Winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

Display

google pixel 3a and xl hands on 17
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You’ll find a 6-inch gOLED display running a crisp 2160 x 1080 resolution on the Pixel 3a XL. It’s sharp, and provides a particular emphasis on deep blacks and vivid colors. However, it’s not going to be as crisp as the 3120 x 1440 resolution on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s massive 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The OnePlus display also has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and thanks to Samsung’s involvement, it displays beautiful colors and deep blacks. It’s so good that DisplayMate has awarded the OnePlus 7 Pro with its highest A+ grade. It’s the superior display here.

Winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

Camera

oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Looking at the numbers, you’d expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to win this category. The triple-lens camera system is comprised of a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. It’s a good setup, but like previous OnePlus camera systems, it’s generally hit-and-miss and can struggle with shadows. The new Ultrashot software is essentially HDR+, and it works well, but it can’t compare with similar modes in more expensive phones, like the iPhone XS‘s Smart HDR.

The Pixel 3a XL only has a single 12.2-megapixel lens, but it’s an excellent lens. It’s the same lens as the Pixel 3, which has been our favorite camera phone since it was released. Even though the Pixel 3a XL lacks the Visual Core that helps make the Pixel 3 so special, it still takes exceptional pictures. It’s bolstered by Google’s amazing camera software, including Super Res Zoom, Night Sight, and a great Portrait Mode.

In terms of selfies, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 16-megapixel lens probably has a slight edge over the 8-megapixel lens on the Pixel 3a XL, but it’s a slim difference, if any. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a stronger video repertoire though, being capable of recording at 4K at 60 frames per second.

It’s a hard category to judge for sure, but for us, the Pixel 3a XL’s stronger main camera takes the day.

Winner: Pixel 3a XL

Software and updates

google pixel 3a and xl hands on 15
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The OnePlus 7 Pro runs Android 9.0 Pie underneath OnePlus’ custom Oxygen OS skin. It’s a good skin, similar in style to stock Android and crammed with plenty of useful features. Flaws are minimal and mostly cosmetic. The Pixel 3a XL naturally runs Android 9.0 Pie. It’s not technically stock Android — instead, it’s the special Pixel version that includes some extra features. But it’s as close to stock Android as to make no difference, and fans of pure Android will love it.

The choice between skins is mostly personal, but update speed isn’t. OnePlus isn’t slow with updates, but Google’s phones will always receive new Android updates first since, well, Google makes the darned things. Both phones will get Android Q and Android R, and will receive regular security patches — but the Pixel 3a XL will always get them first.

Winner: Pixel 3a XL

Special features

oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The majority of the stand-out features on the OnePlus 7 Pro concern hardware. There’s the improved in-display fingerprint scanner, the pop-up selfie camera, and the super-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Curiously, the majority of the Pixel 3a XL’s special features are software-based. Most are tied into the Google Assistant, and owners will have access to appointment-booking Duplex, spam call-dodging Call Screen, AR mode on Google Maps, and more.

It’s hard to call this category. The Pixel 3a XL’s special features can be niche, but are extremely useful — but they also lack the “wow” factor the OnePlus 7 Pro’s features have. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Price

The OnePlus 7 Pro is available from OnePlus and T-Mobile from May 17. Prices start at $669. The Pixel 3a XL is currently available from Google’s website, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon, and prices start at $479.

Overall winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

With a pricing gap of several hundred dollars, it’s only right that the OnePlus 7 Pro comes out on top here. With powerful flagship specs, a jaw-droppingly beautiful, bezel-free redesign, and one of the best displays in the business, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the stronger phone of the two.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the best phone for you. While it’s not as stylish or as powerful as OnePlus’ latest, the Google Pixel 3a XL delivers an exceptional camera, smooth performance, Android updates as they’re released, and some amazing A.I.-powered special features. If design isn’t as important to you as those elements, you should definitely consider buying the Pixel 3a XL and saving yourself a decent chunk of change.

However, if you’ve fallen for the OnePlus 7 Pro’s eye-catching design and impressive new features — and we don’t blame you if you have — you should absolutely buy the OnePlus 7 Pro and feel no guilt for doing so. It’s a phenomenal phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is here: What you need to know
Pokemon Rumble Rush mobile game android ios
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Pokémon Rumble Rush is live in Australia

Currently live in Australia, Pokémon Rumble Rush lets you play as and recruit Pokemon as you fight across uncharted islands in real-time action combat. It's a change of pace from Pokémon Go, but it is only a free-to-start game.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
oneplus 7 news and pro
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 has a 48MP camera and power galore, but sadly no U.S. release

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Is the Pro worth the extra dough?

If you're wondering about the differences between the OnePlus 7 Pro and the plain, old OnePlus 7, you're in the right place. Join us as we put the two head-to-head and reveal precisely what sets them apart and which one you should buy.
Posted By Simon Hill
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro is here. How does it compare to OnePlus' last three flagships?

We compare the gorgeous OnePlus 7 Pro with the last three flagships to sail out of the OnePlus harbor. Does it justify the higher price, or can you save some cash and opt for the 6T or 6? Find out in this comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill
google-pixel-3a-xl-display
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a XL vs. OnePlus 6T: The contest for midrange mastery

You can get a lot of phone nowadays for around $500 and two of the best options are the Google Pixel 3a XL and the OnePlus 6T, but which one should you buy? Find out as we compare them in various categories to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to use oneplus zen mode 7 pro
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro helps you chill out and ignore notifications for 20 minutes

Sometimes you need to get away from distractions. If you really need to remove temptation, then the OnePlus 7 Pro's new Zen Mode will lock you out of your phone for 20 minutes whenever you need a break.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Garmin Forerunner 45S
Product Review

Garmin's $200 fitness watch gives feedback you don’t need a Ph.D. to understand

Garmin's new Forerunner 45S sets a high bar for an entry-level fitness watch. We took to the trails and hit the road to find out if this fitness watch should be your next running partner.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Google Trips
Mobile

Google’s new Trips site aims to help with all of your travel planning

Google seeks to ease your travel planning with Trips, a new online site that lets you explore destinations, research airline flights, check out hotels and view current package deals.
Posted By Jackie Dove
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Did someone give you a Google Play gift card? Here's how to use it

When you apply the card to your Google Play account it adds to your balance so you can buy music, movies, and other digital content found in the Google Play Store. Here's how to use a Google Play gift card.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets

Amazon Fire Kids Edition are some of the best kids' tablets on the market. Score your Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, now available on Amazon at their lowest prices ever.
Posted By William Hank
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Get ready for 5G speed: The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has landed in the U.S.

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it's the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Call Screening Pixel 3
Mobile

FCC could require carriers to block robocalls. Here’s why they didn’t before

The FCC is considering making legal protections for carriers that want to block robocalls. In the past, carriers were worried about the legal implications of blocking legitimate robocalls, but these new protections could change that.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ROKit One dumb phones
Deals

Keep it simple: These ROKit phones are perfect for kids and seniors

In a market dominated by smartphones, "dumb" phones still have their fans. Simple, pocket-friendly mobiles like the dual-sim ROKit One phones are a great choice for kids, seniors, and travelers, and at $35 to $40, they're supremely…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire 7 kids edition released new 2019 range
Mobile

Amazon turns up the heat with the new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon has improved the new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition by adding improved processors and doubling storage options. Best of all, it's done it without increasing the price for either device.
Posted By Mark Jansen