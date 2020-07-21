It’s been nearly five years since OnePlus released a midrange phone. The OnePlus X came at the end of 2015, alongside the OnePlus 2 at the time, and cost just $250.

The OnePlus X didn’t spawn a new line of phones for the company, however, and it was soon forgotten as OnePlus concentrated on making “flagship killers,” high-end smartphones with the latest tech — and an ever-increasing price.

As prices of OnePlus phones continued to rise, many fans were priced out, with the $1,000 top-spec OnePlus 8 Pro being the final straw for many.

But OnePlus is nothing if not lithe and adaptable, and that brings us to the OnePlus Nord — a new affordable OnePlus phone for 2020, and the start of a brand new range of similar hardware. It’s a spiritual successor to the OnePlus X.

Should you be looking at this instead of a OnePlus 8, an iPhone SE, a Pixel 3a, or even a Galaxy S20? I can’t give you a definitive answer yet — that will come in the full review — but my first impressions of the OnePlus Nord are positive.

Design

The OnePlus Nord is effortlessly attractive. It’s not breaking new ground, and instead takes inspiration for its style right from Xiaomi’s Mi 9, the Realme X50 Pro, and the Huawei P30 Pro. The Gorilla Glass rear panel is glossy and comes in either the Grey Onyx color in our photos, or a brighter Blue Marble color, with simple OnePlus branding. The ugly legal text at the bottom is unfortunate, though.

A quad-lens camera module sits proud of the body by a few millimeters, and is located in the top left of the back panel. Gripping the neatly rounded sides, it’s immediately obvious how slim and light the Nord is. The 184-gram weight matches the Galaxy S20 Plus, and it’s only a few tenths of a millimeter thicker.

On the front is a flat 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and sRGB and Display P3 color space support. It’s bright and colorful, and a very far cry from what we’d expect to stare at on a midrange smartphone.

You instantly know it’s a OnePlus phone when you hold the Nord, due to the slider on the right-hand side of the body to change the alert mode from silent, to vibrate, or to ring. The machined texture makes it easy to use, and this staple of OnePlus hardware is surprisingly useful. The volume and power buttons don’t feel as solid or as expensive as the ones fitted to the OnePlus 8, with a less positive click when pushed.

The OnePlus Nord is very close to the ideal size for a modern smartphone, at least for those who aren’t swayed by the allure of giant screens fitted to phones like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It’s usable with one hand, it slips into your pocket without becoming a problem, and the in-display fingerprint sensor is set low on the screen so it’s easy to use without having to juggle the phone in two hands. It doesn’t have a “wow, that’s a OnePlus Nord” design, but the ergonomics are spot-on.

Camera and specs

There are four camera sensors on the back of the OnePlus Nord. The main sensor is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 with optical image stabilization and 4K video recording, and it’s set alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In the top corner of the screen is a dual-lens selfie camera — a first for OnePlus — made up of a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

I can’t comment on the camera performance or show you examples just yet, but I can tell you the app is identical to the one found on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It’s fast and simple to use. OnePlus is a bit cheeky, however, as it adds in a 2x zoom shortcut alongside the standard and wide-angle buttons, despite the phone only having a 2x digital zoom function. Don’t be fooled. There’s no optical zoom here.

OxygenOS 10.5 is installed on the Nord, and it’s easily one of the best versions of Android available. Slick, logical, fast, and feature-rich, having it on board is a major benefit. OnePlus promises general software updates for two years and security updates for three, giving you peace of mind the phone will last for some time.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which comes with 5G connectivity. 5G is not a big deal for consumers just yet, but it will become more accessible as time goes on, and having it available on your phone means you won’t have to upgrade it when the service arrives in your local area. That’s essential on a phone that costs $1,000, so it’s excellent to see it on a phone that costs less than half that.

Available with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a 4,115mAh battery with OnePlus’s mega-fast Warp Charge 30T — which takes the OnePlus 8’s larger cell to full in about an hour — the Nord has most of the desirable specs we all want.

What doesn’t it have? It doesn’t have a water resistance rating, although OnePlus says it’ll be fine in the rain. It also lacks a headphone jack and wireless charging.

Previous Next 1 of 3 OnePlus Nord with black case Andy Boxall/Digital Trends OnePlus Nord with transparent case Andy Boxall/Digital Trends OnePlus Nord with blue case Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

To protect the body, you can pick up a OnePlus-designed case. Available in the three finishes seen above, the blue and the black versions have OnePlus’ signature, sandpaper-like texture for extra grip.

Conclusion

OnePlus said the Nord was going to cost less than $500, and sure enough, the 8GB/128GB version is 379 British pounds. That’s about $480. The 12GB/256GB model is 469 pounds, or around $593. Based on the U.K. price, that’s less than the iPhone SE 2020, making the 8GB/128GB model an absolute steal.

However, if you’re in the U.S. and looking to buy one, OnePlus has made the unfortunate decision not to officially sell it in North America. You’ll have to get it imported.

Why it thinks this is the right business move is not clear, as with the discontinuation of the Pixel 3a, OnePlus is shoving bargain hunters in the U.S. into Apple’s open, waiting arms. OnePlus says it will offer some kind of “beta” program in the U.S. for the Nord, but adds that it will be very limited. It also claims to have other plans for a mid-range phone in the U.S., but there is no time frame for a device yet.

The OnePlus Nord will be sold in the United Kingdom, Europe, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Russia. In true OnePlus style, the launch is rather convoluted. On July 21 OnePlus will put the Nord on sale through its “pop-up” website, but in limited numbers only, and a pre-order will start on Amazon. On July 31 a limited number of phones will be sold through the John Lewis retail stores in the U.K., and finally, general sales begin on August 4 through OnePlus, John Lewis, and the Three network.

Everything comes down to that 379 British pound price. It’s better than we could have hoped for, and based on my early use, the specs, and the build quality, OnePlus has hit the sweet spot with the Nord. You’re looking at what’s shaping up to be one of the best value phones around.

