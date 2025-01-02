Samsung’s $60 Fitbit killer is now available in the U.S.

The new year has barely begun, and Samsung is already hitting the ground running with two new mobile gadgets launching in the U.S. The Galaxy Fit 3 and the Galaxy A16 5G both launched in other markets last October, but Samsung has just confirmed their availability in the U.S.

We’ll start with the Galaxy Fit 3, which I find the most interesting. A successor to 2022’s Galaxy Fit 2, the Galaxy Fit 3 is a small and affordable fitness tracker akin to the Fitbit Charge 6 or Fitbit Inspire 3. It has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display (45% larger than the Fit 2) and promises up to 13 days of battery life. The case is made of aluminum with a matte finish and is 5ATM/IP68 water-resistant.

What about the health/fitness features? Samsung says the Galaxy Fit 3 can track over 100 different workout types and also has automatic workout detection for walking, running, and swimming, plus elliptical and rowing machines. Sleep tracking is here, too, including sleep cycle tracking, snore detection, and blood oxygen monitoring — something that’s not even available on Apple Watch Series 9 models in the U.S. All of your health data is synced to the Samsung Health app.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also supports some smartwatch-like features, including media controls for music/podcasts playing on your phone, notification support, and some light apps/widgets for the weather, your calendar, and more. There are also helpful safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS, which you can activate by pressing the side button five times.

The best part? You get all of this for just $60.

In addition to the Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung has also announced U.S. availability for the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone. The A16 has a decent spec sheet, including a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. You’ll also find a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is Samsung’s own Exynos 1330 chip paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

One of the more impressive aspects of the Galaxy A16 5G is its software support. Samsung promises six years of Android OS upgrades and security patches for the Galaxy A16, which is an incredible level of support for a phone that starts at just $200.

Both the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy Fit 3 will be available for purchase at Samsung’s website, retailers, and carriers beginning January 9. Additionally, buying the Galaxy A16 5G nets you a 50% discount on the Galaxy Fit 3, bringing it down to a ridiculous $30.

We’ll need to get our hands on the A16 5G and the Fit 3 to see how they perform in the real world, but just looking at these specs and features at these low prices, Samsung could have a couple of winners on its hands.