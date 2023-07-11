One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking for a new and unique phone is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s usually priced at $1,800 with recent discounts bringing it down to $1,400 occasionally at Amazon. Right now though, you can buy it for $1,100 so you have an overall saving of $700. This makes now a really good time to buy if you’ve been considering one for a while. Easily one of the more substantial Prime Day phone deals around, it’s certainly not going to be available for long. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly demonstrating that foldable phones are coming of age. If you’re looking for one of the best folding phones, you absolutely need this one. It’s different from your regular phone and certainly memorable. On the outside, you have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2,316 x 904 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate that’s variable, along with a 2,176 x 1,812 resolution. Both screens look great and the crease is hardly noticeable once opened up.

The highlight of the phone is certainly its foldable nature but to be one of the best phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 builds upon that success. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP 123-degree wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x maximum digital zoom. It’s also capable of recording video at up to 8K at 24 frames per second. Extensive software modes and features ensure the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 holds its own in a world where the best Android phones field continues to be very competitive.

It’s also pretty speedy with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM ensuring performance is always reliable. It’s designed to be great at multitasking too so you can take advantage of the screen. A common comparison is between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but we’d always choose this one over the Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is usually priced at $1,800 but right now, you can buy it for $1,100 at Amazon as part of Prime Day. That may not be cheap but for this kind of phone, it’s a great deal that’s unlikely to be replicated for a while to come.

