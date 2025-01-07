 Skip to main content
Satechi brought new Qi2 chargers to CES 2025, and they look great

An iPhone perched atop a Satechi OntheGo wireless power bank.
Satechi has just introduced a fresh portfolio of charging gear at CES 2025 that taps into the next-gen Qi2 wireless charging standard. The first addition to the lineup is the OntheGo power bank, which comes in 10,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh variants.

These power banks offer up to 15-watt charging output and embrace an improved heat dissipation design. They natively support iPhones with MagSafe hardware, but will also play just fine with Qi2-ready Android phones or devices protected with a magnetic case.

A cool perk of the new OntheGo series is support for passthrough charging, which means they can supply juice to the phone without adding electrochemical juice to the battery. We have already seen similar implementations on phones such as the Red Magic 10 Pro.

Satechi OntheGo wireless power bank.
Satechi

It’s a clever way to avoid the battery charging cycle conundrum, which naturally takes a toll on the standard longevity of any Lithium ion-based pack. “Passthrough charging capability allows users to keep their devices powered while docked, ideal for long video calls or binge-watching sessions,” says the company.

These power banks also come with a kickstand built-in, and thanks to the magnetic ring connection, any compatible phone can be propped up in a vertical or landscape position, based on the use case.

The stand offers a freedom of angular adjustment of 120 degreest. Build materials include an aluminum frame and scratch-averse silicon charging surface.

Satechi OntheGo wireless charger coming out of a pocket.
Satechi

Next in line are the Satechi OntheGo wireless chargers. If you carry a whole suite of electronic devices on you as part of your daily routine — such as a smartwatch and wireless earbud — these chargers are almost a must-have.

Their utility primarily has to do with their versatility and pocketable build. For example, the OntheGo range from Satechi offers a foldable design that is nearly the size of a puck and can be easily slipped into a bag or jeans pocket.

Satechi OntheGo wireless charger.
Satechi

Armed with Qi2 support, the new Satechi wireless chargers will be available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 versions. Capable of delivering up to 15W power to phones and 5W to accessories, these chargers require only a single USB-C cable and rock a premium vegan leather build.

“Adjustable hands-free functionality supports StandBymode, Nightstand mode, and more, delivering versatility in any environment,” Satechi claims. The OntheGo series of wireless chargers and power banks start at $70, go up to $100, and will be up for grabs in the second quarter of 2025.

