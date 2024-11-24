 Skip to main content
Sorry, folks, the AirTag 2 won’t have rechargeable batteries

By
Person holding an Apple AirTag.
Apple

Apple’s AirTag is a fantastic device for keeping track of your possessions, but most of us don’t have a stockpile of CR2032 batteries lying around for when your tracker goes kaput. Fans have hoped the next iteration of the AirTag would come with a rechargeable battery, but Mark Gurman said in his Power On newsletter (via MacRumors) that the AirTag 2 would still use a coin cell battery.

That’s disappointing news, but it’s not a deal breaker. Replacing an AirTag battery isn’t hard to do, and the batteries are able to last more than a year, depending on usage. With the supposed upgrades coming to the AirTag 2, this gadget will be one you don’t want to miss.

Due to the instances of stalking, Apple plans to upgrade the AirTags and make them less susceptible to tampering. The upcoming second model has repositioned internals that make it harder to remove the built-in speaker. They will also have an improved tracking range compared to the original AirTag’s range of 30 feet. While we aren’t sure exactly what the range of the AirTag 2 will be, we hope it will be similar to the Galaxy Smart Tag 2’s 120 meters, which is close to 400 feet.

An Apple AirTag in a black wallet.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

There’s no word on when the AirTag 2 will launch, but all expectations put it in 2025. Pricing is also a mystery, although it’s safe to assume the new version will be slightly more expensive than the original model — perhaps $30, based on Apple’s history.

AirTags are some of the handiest tech you can buy, especially if you’re prone to forgetting where things are. An upgraded model is a welcome addition to Apple’s lineup as long as the company makes the new features worthwhile.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
