How thin will the iPhone 17 Air be? A new report might have the answer

Since the first whispers of the Apple iPhone 17 Air floated across our desks, we’ve been on the hunt for more information. Just how exactly does the rumored ultra-thin iPhone fit into the company’s existing lineup? Recent information suggests it might be a way to test the public reception of a slimmer phone before the launch of Apple’s folding phone, and now we have an idea of exactly how thin the iPhone 17 Air is meant to be.

The iPhone 17 Air could be as slim as 5.5mm, according to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo. Mark Gurman corroborates this theory in his Power On! newsletter, stating that the iPhone 17 Air is a step toward making the chassis as thin as possible. Even if the iPhone 17 Air is in no way related to the rumored foldable, though, it’s still going to leave other devices in the dust. Right now, the iPhone 6 holds the record for Apple’s thinnest model at 6.9mm, so the iPhone 17 Air will be a major reduction in size.

For reference, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to fall between 6 and 6.9mm in size. If accurate, then the iPhone 17 Air will be significantly thinner than the Slim — or any of the models in the lineup, actually. The S25 Ultra is rumored to be 8.2mm, while the S25 and S25 Plus are both said to be 7.2mm.

As for the Google Pixel 9, that’s about 8.5mm thick, while the iPhone 16 comes in at 7.8mm. If it helps to imagine it a different way, the iPhone 16 is about .31 inches thick, or about the height of a standard sheet of bubble wrap. The iPhone 17 Air, at 5.5mm, is closer to the average width of a sliced tomato.

There’s quite a bit we already know about the iPhone 17 Air, including that it might include a 120Hz display. Kuo also stated the iPhone 17 Air will lack a physical SIM tray, opting instead for eSIM across all models. China currently doesn’t support eSIM technology, Kuo says, so this design choice could mean the iPhone 17 Air won’t be sold in the Chinese market.

Considering the excitement around the 17 Air, Kuo’s sales predictions come as a surprise. The analyst suggests the new addition to the lineup isn’t likely to have much of an impact on sales because of its weaker components and the expected higher price; in fact, Kuo believes iPhone shipments will fall as much as 10% below expectations in the year ahead.

The iPhone 17 Air will mark the first major design change Apple has made in a long time, at least with regard to the main body of the phone. Its promise of being the thinnest iPhone ever created has us curious to see the handset for ourselves, but until Apple makes an official announcement, be aware that any and all details could change.