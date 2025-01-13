 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

How thin will the iPhone 17 Air be? A new report might have the answer

By
The Action button on the iPhone 16.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Since the first whispers of the Apple iPhone 17 Air floated across our desks, we’ve been on the hunt for more information. Just how exactly does the rumored ultra-thin iPhone fit into the company’s existing lineup? Recent information suggests it might be a way to test the public reception of a slimmer phone before the launch of Apple’s folding phone, and now we have an idea of exactly how thin the iPhone 17 Air is meant to be.

The iPhone 17 Air could be as slim as 5.5mm, according to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo. Mark Gurman corroborates this theory in his Power On! newsletter, stating that the iPhone 17 Air is a step toward making the chassis as thin as possible. Even if the iPhone 17 Air is in no way related to the rumored foldable, though, it’s still going to leave other devices in the dust. Right now, the iPhone 6 holds the record for Apple’s thinnest model at 6.9mm, so the iPhone 17 Air will be a major reduction in size.

Recommended Videos

For reference, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to fall between 6 and 6.9mm in size. If accurate, then the iPhone 17 Air will be significantly thinner than the Slim — or any of the models in the lineup, actually. The S25 Ultra is rumored to be 8.2mm, while the S25 and S25 Plus are both said to be 7.2mm.

Someone holding the white iPhone 16.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

As for the Google Pixel 9, that’s about 8.5mm thick, while the iPhone 16 comes in at 7.8mm. If it helps to imagine it a different way, the iPhone 16 is about .31 inches thick, or about the height of a standard sheet of bubble wrap. The iPhone 17 Air, at 5.5mm, is closer to the average width of a sliced tomato.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

There’s quite a bit we already know about the iPhone 17 Air, including that it might include a 120Hz display. Kuo also stated the iPhone 17 Air will lack a physical SIM tray, opting instead for eSIM across all models. China currently doesn’t support eSIM technology, Kuo says, so this design choice could mean the iPhone 17 Air won’t be sold in the Chinese market.

The open Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showing the thin chassis.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is roughly 5.1mm thick when unfolded. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Considering the excitement around the 17 Air, Kuo’s sales predictions come as a surprise. The analyst suggests the new addition to the lineup isn’t likely to have much of an impact on sales because of its weaker components and the expected higher price; in fact, Kuo believes iPhone shipments will fall as much as 10% below expectations in the year ahead.

The iPhone 17 Air will mark the first major design change Apple has made in a long time, at least with regard to the main body of the phone. Its promise of being the thinnest iPhone ever created has us curious to see the handset for ourselves, but until Apple makes an official announcement, be aware that any and all details could change.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung and Apple’s race to slim phones might skirt the sticker shock
Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 Pro side by side.

Over the course of the past few months, numerous outlets have reported on Samsung and Apple’s plans to make “slim” phones. Naturally, one would think that an “innovation tax” is imminent, but it seems these skinny phones won’t deliver a price shock.

In Apple’s case, the alleged iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone Plus model, which apparently had an unexpectedly low sales run. Apple, therefore, has to fill the Plus gap with an Air model this year without making any big changes to the pricing structure.

Read more
The next iPhone SE may get a surprising name change
iPhone SE (2022) held in a mans hand.

The iPhone SE 4 is the long-awaited next entry in the iPhone SE lineup. Information about the device has been scarce, with only a few bits of information leaking out here and there, but now there's a newer, more surprising rumor: that the name of the next iPhone SE might actually be the iPhone 16E.

The news first broke in mid-December from a source that's relatively unknown in the U.S. and was limited to just Weibo. Now, Majin Bu, a tipster with a much more solid track record, shared a post on X recently that supports the news.

Read more
The good and bad of Apple Intelligence after using it on my iPhone for months
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

Whether you love or hate it, AI doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. In fact, AI is evolving quite rapidly, and it’s now in the palms of our hands with our smartphones, as Google, Samsung, and even Apple have now fully embraced our AI future.

Though Apple was late to the game with Apple Intelligence, the company majorly hyped it up for the iPhone 16 launch in September, even though, amazingly, it did not roll out until October with the iOS 18.1 update. The staggered release schedule for Apple Intelligence confused many consumers as to why they did not have Apple Intelligence immediately with their iPhone 16 purchases, and it felt like a big misstep from Apple.

Read more