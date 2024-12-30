It really looks like the iPhone 17 is getting a 120Hz display next year

One of the biggest criticisms of regular iPhones in recent years has been their lack of 120Hz displays, which have been available in the iPhone Pro models going back to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. For instance, the iPhone 16, though celebrated for being the best iPhone on the market, still operates at a 60Hz refresh rate like many of its predecessors. However, this is expected to change with the upcoming iPhone 17 series set to launch next year.

Industry insider Digital Chat Station is the latest to confirm that all iPhone 17 models will feature a “high refresh rate” display. This information aligns with a September report from display expert Ross Young, who clarified that the entire iPhone lineup will feature 120Hz displays next fall.

A smartphone’s refresh rate is measured in hertz (Hz) and refers to how many times the display updates its content each second. A higher refresh rate leads to smoother and more responsive visuals, especially for activities like gaming or scrolling through content.

All iPhone 17 models are also expected to incorporate LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) screens. LTPO is an advanced backplane technology that enables OLED screens to adjust their refresh rates dynamically while using less power. This not only provides smoother touch interactions, but also decreases battery consumption.

Next year’s iPhone 17 lineup is again expected to include a regular model, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. An all-new iPhone, the Air, is also likely to be released and replace the iPhone Plus in the lineup. This is expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date.

The new phones should be announced next September.