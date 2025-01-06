TCL is finally launching a phone in the U.S. with its unique Nxtpaper display

If you’ve ever wanted a smartphone with a display that isn’t uncomfortable to look at for extended periods, then good news! TCL has announced the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G at CES 2025, and while this is not the first Nxtpaper phone, it is the first one to launch in the U.S., which is a big deal.

For those who haven’t seen a Nxtpaper device, TCL’s innovative display technology blends advanced screen capabilities with digital health and comfort. Handsets like the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G have previously offered Nxtpaper tech on smartphones, but now this advanced display tech is coming to North America for the first time, allowing consumers in the U.S. to experience a display that protects their eyes from the harsh effects of blue light and glare during extended viewing periods.

The TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G also includes the Nxtpaper Key, which can enable a new Max Ink Mode. This mimics an e-ink display, which makes it perfect for reading your favorite books without the need for a standalone e-reader. While in Max Ink Mode, the phone will also last for up to a week for reading, as it also silences notifications for a distraction-free environment.

Another cool feature of the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G is the Eye Care Assistant, which can suggest breaks and even adjust the display for an optimal viewing experience. There is also a Night Light Mode and a Night-Friendly Screen option that adapts to your current lighting environment to help you get the most comfortable viewing experience.

Other specs of the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G include a large 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL also equipped it with 8GB RAM, which is expandable by 8GB through virtual RAM expansion, and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and the selfie camera is 32MP. Like most smartphones these days, AI-powered tools are included, too.

All of these features are impressive for a phone that will cost just $199. It is launching in Canada in May 2025, with a U.S. release later in the year.

Our own Bryan Wolfe had a positive experience using the TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G, which is the 60 XE’s predecessor. While the Nxtpaper display isn’t as vibrant as other OLED displays, it still looks good and is particularly great with text. Since the TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate rather than 90Hz like before, the overall experience should be smoother.