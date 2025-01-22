 Skip to main content
The iPhone now has an app to automatically block spam calls

By
the iphone now has an app to automatically block spam calls truecaller january 2025
Truecaller

Spammers continuously look for ways to invade our smartphones. Luckily, there are tools available to eliminate their success. One of the most popular tools for identifying unknown callers and blocking spam calls and SMS messages, Truecaller, has recently improved its functionality on iPhone.

With the release of iOS 18.2 and newer versions, Truecaller offers real-time caller ID and improved spam blocking on iPhones.

The latest update for Truecaller introduces the automatic blocking of spam calls, a key tool for this type of software. Additionally, users can now search for previously identified calls, with access to records going back as far as 2,000 numbers in the Recents list within the iPhone app. The app update also introduces Truecaller’s newest AI features and global database, ensuring it identifies as many calls as possible. As long as Truecaller has information about a call, no call will remain unidentified on iOS.

Truecaller’s new features are largely enabled by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework. The API uses advanced encryption explicitly designed for apps like Truecaller to provide real-time caller identification while ensuring user privacy.

According to Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala, “We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone. We see tremendous potential and growth in our iPhone user base and parity with Truecaller’s Android experience has been top of their wishlist. This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity.”

Truecaller provides two subscription options: a free version that includes ads and a premium version priced at $80 per year or $10 per month through in-app purchases. Additionally, there is a family plan available for up to four members, which costs $100 per year or $15 per month. New users can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the premium version.

Truecaller’s auto-blocking of spam is now available globally, and the new Caller ID feature will begin rolling out today, January 22. It will be accessible to all users worldwide in the coming days.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
