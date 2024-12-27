There’s more evidence the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim won’t be released for a while

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in January is set to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, although most likely without the S25 Slim. Despite recent leaks that suggested all four phones might make an appearance, another leak has emerged that supports the already well-supported idea of a second-quarter release for that phone.

A quick refresher: The Galaxy S25 Slim was discovered by its model number, SM-S937. That identifier is important. The latest One UI 7 beta has a list of carrier-specific phone models, according to Android Authority. It mentions the U.S. variants of the models, the SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938 — or the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively. There’s no mention of the S25 Slim.

The absence of the model number indicates it won’t be released alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, backing up other leaks that support the same theory. A midyear release — most likely around June — is a strategy similar to that used for Samsung’s Galaxy Ring. The first Ring was announced in January, but wasn’t available for purchase until June.

It’s likely that Samsung will follow that same strategy for the Galaxy Ring 2 as well — another product likely to be seen at Galaxy Unpacked.

If you look at the serial numbers, you can see that the S25 Slim falls in between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. The handset is expected to be more powerful than the Plus, but not quite as strong as the Ultra, although there have been other rumors that suggest it might be receiving a more powerful camera setup than the base Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy S25 Slim, but we expect it to debut next month. Until official word goes out, though, any information relating to the Slim should be viewed with skepticism.