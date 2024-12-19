 Skip to main content
This mad phone does something unexpected when it gets cold

By
A promotional image showing the back of the Realme 14 Pro.
Realme

Realme certainly knows how to make an impression with the design of its phones. From Coca-Cola to Claude Monet, the brand always seems keen to embrace unusual trends, and for the Realme 14Pro series, it has created something we’ve not seen before — a rear panel that changes color with the ambient temperature.

I’ll let Realme explain what it does: “It employs advanced thermochromic pigments that react to temperature changes. When the temperature drops below 16-degrees Centigrade, the phone’s back cover transitions from pearl white to a vibrant blue, reversing as environmental temperatures rise.”

realme 14 Pro, a symphony of colors and technological wonder, invites you to savor each moment of transformation.#realme14ProSeries #1stColdColorChangePhone pic.twitter.com/WOyWJ0xuTc

&mdash; realme Global (@realmeglobal) December 19, 2024

Apparently influenced by seashells and undersea creatures that change color with their environment, the Pearl White color-changing version of the Realme 14 Pro has a shell-like texture and a pearl-like shine according to the company. Each is also unique, so your Realme 14 Pro won’t look exactly the same as any other. It has been created with the help of the Valeur Designers studio, which has worked with well-known design-led brands like Bang & Olufsen.

Apart from the color-changing back cover, Realme isn’t saying much about the specification of the Realme 14 Pro. It does mention the phone will have IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, and a triple-flash system on the rear camera for improved lowlight portrait photographs. The phone’s body will be less than 8mm thick, and use a quad-curved screen similar to phones like the Vivo X200.

Realme has a habit of previewing its smartphones before a final global release, which it did with the Realme 13 Pro, and it has not given a final release date for the Realme 14 Pro series yet. The Realme 13 Pro was teased ahead of a late July 2024 release, indicating we may have a while before the sequel is available to buy.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
