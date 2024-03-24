76ers vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their trip through the Pacific Division when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in some Sunday afternoon NBA action.

Tip time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers markets only) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets), but if you don’t have those channels or you live out of market, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Clippers Live Stream?

We have different ways you can watch a free live stream of the 76ers vs Clippers tonight. Some of these options will be for in-market viewers, some for out-of-market and some will work for either, but rest assured there will be one option at minimum no matter where you are in the United States.

Fubo–anyone in the 76ers or Clippers markets. Both NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal are included (both in local markets only) in the “Pro” channel package, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream–any market. Not only are NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal in all channel plans that are “Choice” or above, but NBA League Pass–which includes every out-of-market game–is available as an add-on. You can select any channel package and any add-on when signing up for your free five-day trial.

YouTube TV–anyone who isn’t in the Clippers market. Much like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV has both NBC Sports Philadelphia for those in the 76ers market and NBA League Pass as an add-on for everyone out-of-market. However, it doesn’t offer any of the Bally Sports networks, so this option won’t work if you’re in the Clippers market.

NBA League Pass–all out-of-market viewers. Not only does League Pass come with a free seven-day trial, meaning you can sign up and watch today’s game at no cost, but it’s down to just $15 total for the final three weeks of the season.

Amazon Prime Channels–all out-of-market viewers. Pretty much the same as the above option, only you’ll watch the game on Amazon’s digital platforms instead of the NBA’s, which are notoriously unreliable when it comes to League Pass.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Clippers Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server in the United States (or any country of your choosing). This gets you around geo-locks (for example, any of the above streaming services will block you if they recognize you’re outside the US) and allows you to stream content from abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation due to its blend of reliability, speed and compatibility with most streaming services. There’s no regular free trial, but you can try it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

