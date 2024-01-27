 Skip to main content
Angola vs Namibia live stream: Can you watch AFCON for free?

Tim Keeney
By

It’s do-or-die time at the 2023 Africa Cup Nations, as the knockout stage gets underway Saturday with a matchup between Angola and Namibia. Angola took care of business by winning Group D, while Namibia earned a spot as one of the third-place qualifiers out of Group E.

There are few things better in sports than the knockout stages of a major international soccer tournament, and this figures to be no different. If you’re in the United States and looking to watch the match, it starts at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on beIN Sports and beIN Sports En Español. Fortunately, that gives us two really good live stream options that both come with a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Angola vs Namibia and the rest of AFCON 2023.

The Best Way to Watch Angola vs Namibia

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling‘s base packages (Sling Blue and Sling Orange) don’t come with a free trial, but the “Soccer Pass,” which includes beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra and beIN Sports En Español, is free for your first three days and just $5 per month afterwards. The free trial is great, but what’s really nice here is that you can sign up for “Soccer Pass” by itself without any of the base packages (though there are some strong deals if you want to add one of those), meaning you can watch every AFCON match for the rest of the tournament for just $5 total. That makes Sling the clear top option here.

Is There Another Free Angola vs Namibia Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

While Sling is our top choice if you simply want to watch AFCON matches, Fubo is the way to go if you’re looking for a streaming service that can completely replace cable. The Fubo “Pro” plan includes 180-plus total channels, including beIN Sports, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports En Español and beIN Sports 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. It also has USA Network, NBC, Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, TUDN, Univision, CBS Sports Network and pretty much every channel you need to watch soccer from all around the world.

Fubo will run you $80 per month, but it does come with a free seven-day trial if you’re just looking to watch Angola vs Namibia and the rest of the Round of 16 at no cost.

How to Watch the Angola vs Namibia Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your location and let you access US-only sites like Fubo or Sling even if you’re currently outside of the United States. We’ve got a full rundown of the best VPN’s with good deals right now to help you shop around, but if you’re looking for something right now, NordVPN is easily one of the safest, most reliable options. There’s a NordVPN Chrome extension, which makes streaming even easier, and they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure.

