The absolute best TV shows streaming on Netflix right now

New for June
The Keepers
Netflix’s true-crime streak continues with The Keepers, a haunting investigation into the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun and Baltimore school teacher who was found near a garage dump in the winter of 1969. The documentary follows the efforts of two of her former students — Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub — as they try to uncover why someone would murder her. The Keepers is no simple whodunit, however. The documentary’s focus quickly expands from Cesnik’s murder to the atmosphere of Seton Keough High School, where it becomes apparent that sexual abuse was systemic, a scandal Cesnik may have tried to stop. Those who want a satisfying tale of justice may want to look elsewhere; those who want to see how institutions can work to cover up corruption will find The Keepers to be a disturbing case study.
Riverdale
America’s favorite high school gets a dark, dramatic reimagining in Riverdale, which brings the characters of Archie into the 21st century. The show opens after the murder of Jason Blossom, star quarterback of the high school football team and heir to the Blossom syrup empire. Charmingly dense student Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), along with childhood friends Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and “Jughead” Jones (Cole Sprouse), all find themselves drawn to the mystery of Jason’s death, a case complicated by the arrival of an intelligent and mysterious new student named Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). Riverdale is a soap opera at heart, but the show’s potent mixture of pulp and old-school Americana renders it one of the enjoyable rides around.