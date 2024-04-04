Chelsea vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Though the inconsistency of each club this season takes some of the shine off this matchup, it’s still always worth watching whenever Chelsea and Manchester United square off.

That’ll be the case today when they meet at Stamford Bridge. The match kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network if you’re in the United States. There are also a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of the match, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch Chelsea vs Man United

If you want a way to watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United for free, you can head to the next section. If you want the cheapest long-term way to watch a live stream of Premier League games that are televised on USA Network, that’s Sling TV.

The “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network, costs just $20 for your first month (and then $40 per month after that).

That’s all you need for today’s match (as well as Crystal Palace vs Man City, Aston Villa vs Brentford, Brighton vs Arsenal and Spurs vs Nottingham Forest this weekend). It’s as simple as that. But if you then also sign up for Peacock Premium, which is $6 per month and includes every non-televised and NBC-televised game, that’s every single EPL game. Even at Sling’s regular price, that’s a total of $46 per month, which is still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service by itself.

Is There a Free Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream?

OK, we promised free options, and we’ve got ’em. Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) all include USA Network, and they all come with a free trial.

If you want the longest free trial (seven days), or you want to watch Man United vs Liverpool (NBC) in 4K this weekend, go with Fubo. If you want to watch multiple games or events at once, go with YouTube TV and it’s “multiview” feature. If you intend to keep one of these beyond the free trial, try DirecTV Stream–which will give you Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months ($168 value).

And if you just want to watch today’s match and don’t care about any of those other things, then pick any of them. They’ll all get you watching Chelsea vs Man United for free in seconds.

How to Watch the Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

The main function of a virtual private network (VPN) is to provide you with safety and security while online. But it happens to accomplish this task by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in another country. This just so happens to hide your online self from location-restrictions, allowing you to stream content that’s normally only available in other countries.

As such, if you want to watch Fubo or any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the US, then a VPN is required. We would go with NordVPN, but you can also take a gander at our ranking of the best VPN services for some other options.

