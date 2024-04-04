 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Though the inconsistency of each club this season takes some of the shine off this matchup, it’s still always worth watching whenever Chelsea and Manchester United square off.

That’ll be the case today when they meet at Stamford Bridge. The match kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network if you’re in the United States. There are also a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of the match, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch Chelsea vs Man United

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If you want a way to watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United for free, you can head to the next section. If you want the cheapest long-term way to watch a live stream of Premier League games that are televised on USA Network, that’s Sling TV.

Related

The “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network, costs just $20 for your first month (and then $40 per month after that).

That’s all you need for today’s match (as well as Crystal Palace vs Man City, Aston Villa vs Brentford, Brighton vs Arsenal and Spurs vs Nottingham Forest this weekend). It’s as simple as that. But if you then also sign up for Peacock Premium, which is $6 per month and includes every non-televised and NBC-televised game, that’s every single EPL game. Even at Sling’s regular price, that’s a total of $46 per month, which is still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service by itself.

Is There a Free Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

OK, we promised free options, and we’ve got ’em. Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) all include USA Network, and they all come with a free trial.

If you want the longest free trial (seven days), or you want to watch Man United vs Liverpool (NBC) in 4K this weekend, go with Fubo. If you want to watch multiple games or events at once, go with YouTube TV and it’s “multiview” feature. If you intend to keep one of these beyond the free trial, try DirecTV Stream–which will give you Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months ($168 value).

And if you just want to watch today’s match and don’t care about any of those other things, then pick any of them. They’ll all get you watching Chelsea vs Man United for free in seconds.

How to Watch the Chelsea vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The main function of a virtual private network (VPN) is to provide you with safety and security while online. But it happens to accomplish this task by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in another country. This just so happens to hide your online self from location-restrictions, allowing you to stream content that’s normally only available in other countries.

As such, if you want to watch Fubo or any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the US, then a VPN is required. We would go with NordVPN, but you can also take a gander at our ranking of the best VPN services for some other options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Saarbrücken vs FCK live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

In a match that will see the first non-Bundesliga team reach the DFB-Pokal final since 2011, third-division FC Saarbrücken take on second-division FC Kaiserslautern at Ludwigsparkstadion today. A cup semi is always big. A cup semi between two underdogs is huge. A cup semi between two underdogs that also happens to be a derby is can't-miss stuff.

This one is about to kick off, at 2:45 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPNU in the United States. But if you don't have cable or don't have that channel, there are also several ways you can watch a free live stream of Saarbrücken vs FCK.
Is There a Free Saarbrücken vs FCK Live Stream?

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (April 2024)
A group of point people point guns at the earth in Tremors.

If you're tired of paying for the rising costs of streaming services, you can always turn to the best free movies on YouTube. Believe it or not, YouTube goes well beyond short-form content and even offers a large library of ad-supported free movies and TV shows to all users.

You may not be surprised to learn that YouTube's free movie selection doesn't really compare to paid services, but there are always a few quality entries. The collection changes drastically every month so remember to check back here for updates because we keep tabs on all the new arrivals and departures. Read on for the best free movies on YouTube now.
Looking for more stuff you can watch for free? Check out our guides to the best free shows on YouTube and the best sites for watching free movies online.

Read more
Inter vs Empoli live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Not far away from clinching their 20th Serie A title, Inter host 17th-place Empoli at San Siro today. With a 14-point lead over Milan and just nine matches left to go in the season, it's mostly just a formality for Inter at this point, but they'll want to keep tallying wins as they chase the rare feat of hitting 100 points in a season.

The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and in the United States it will stream on Paramount+. But while it's technically exclusive to Paramount+, that actually gives us a handful of different ways we can watch a free live stream.
Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

Read more