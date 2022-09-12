Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022

The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios.

With so many surprises coming out of this media extravaganza, it will be challenging to parse them all. Some people may feel overwhelmed by the deluge of content unleashed onto the mainstream, so here’s a guide to all the big reveals made at Disney D23.

Indiana Jones 5

Right now, one of Disney’s most highly anticipated films is the fifth Indiana Jones movie directed by James Mangold. At the D23 Expo, Disney unveiled costumes used in the film, as well as some spectacular concept art of Indy’s next great adventure. Also, according to CNN, producer Kathleen Kennedy presented exclusive footage of Indy reuniting with his pal Sallah, and riding a horse down the streets and subway tracks of New York. This film is intended to be Harrison Ford’s last as the whip-cracking explorer, and based on the information given here, Indy is about to go out in a blaze of glory.

Werewolf By Night

Marvel Studios leans further into the horror genre with this upcoming streaming special. Presented as an old black-and-white monster movie, the trailer to Werewolf By Night shows a group of hunters trying to unmask the titular beast masquerading among them. Featuring plenty of scares and some appearances by Elsa Bloodstone and the monstrous Man-Thing, Werewolf By Night already looks like one of the most unique entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion

Nick Fury has returned to Earth in Marvel Studios’ trailer for Secret Invasion. This Disney+ crossover series will follow Fury as he battles a group of shape-shifting Skrulls secretly operating on Earth. Based on the trailer, the alien invasion will be presented more like a gritty spy thriller similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Audiences were already hyped to see what secrets will be revealed in this series, and after seeing this sneak peek, it’s clear the MCU will never be the same.

Captain America: New World Order

With the announcement that Sam Wilson will lead a fourth Captain America, fans have wondered what adversary he will face next. In a surprising twist, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return to play the film’s villain, Samuel Stern, aka. The Leader. Stern was last seen in The Incredible Hulk when a drop of the Hulk’s blood drips into his open head wound, mutating him. As the MCU continues to reintroduce characters from the Hulk’s film with the return of the Abomination, it makes sense that Stern finally gets his chance to wreak havoc as this overlooked supervillain.

The Thunderbolts

Basically Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts are set to make their MCU debut in their own film in July 2024. Disney presented a poster revealing the team’s lineup, which includes Julia-Louis Dreyfus’ Val, Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, US Agent, and Taskmaster. Marvel Studios’ spent much of Phase Four building this team up, and with the Avengers officially disbanded, the Thunderbolts look prepped to storm the battlefield as Earth’s Unlikeliest Heroes.

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Though this footage hasn’t been released online by Marvel, Marvel Studios did present a trailer for Scott Lang’s third film in the MCU at D23. According to Collider, the trailer shows Scott’s daughter, Cassie, now working with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne on their experiments with the Quantum Realm. However, Scott, Hope, Cassie, Hank, and Janet are forcibly sucked into this strange dimension, culminating in Scott and Cassie coming face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror, who demands that Ant-Man retrieve something that was stolen from him in what will surely be his biggest heist yet.

Fantastic Four director confirmed

Since Jon Watts left his role as the director of the MCU’s Fantastic Four film, the search for his replacement has been on everyone’s minds. After much speculating, WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been confirmed to be at the helm for this highly anticipated blockbuster, which is set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. Shakman seems to be the right man to direct a film about Marvel’s First Family, as he delivered a mind-bending family drama for the Scarlet Witch with his work on WandaVision.

Loki season 2

With the second season of Loki still in production, Disney unveiled a surprise guest who is now starring in the show. Ke Huy Quan, who just made an outstanding return to acting in A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, is officially joining the God of Mischief’s next outing in the MCU. Given how Quan’s last film dealt with the multiverse, Loki seems like a natural stop in his acting career across the cosmos.

Disenchanted

About 15 years after Enchanted graced theaters, Disney revealed footage of the sequel, which shows Giselle and her family facing a threat after moving into their new suburban home. With cast members old and new appearing in the film, Disenchanted should prove to be a streaming hit once it premieres on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.

The Little Mermaid

Disney gave audiences a breathtaking first glimpse at the live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid. In the trailer, Halle Bailey gives a jaw-dropping performance as Ariel as she sings Part of Your World. And with such stunning special effects, this reboot will surely make a splash at the box office once it hits theaters on May 26, 2023.

The Mandalorian season 3

Din Djarin and the baby Grogu have returned in a new trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian. Following the duo’s reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, season 3 appears to show Djarin getting banished from the Mandalorian tribe for removing his helmet. This new season will land on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Hocus Pocus 2

Disney conjured up a second trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus. In it, the Sanderson sisters are seen as teenagers beginning their lives as the witches audiences know and love. When two teenage girls inadvertently summon the Sandersons, the witches get into all kinds of mischief as they exact vengeance on the people of Salem.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out proved to be one of Pixar’s greatest and most original films when it premiered in 2015. To much fanfare, Disney announced that the sequel is scheduled to premiere on June 14, 2024. At this point, only Amy Poehler is set to reprise her role as Joy in the sequel, but Variety claims the film will explore fresh ground by introducing new emotions who will guide Riley through her teenage years.

Willow

Nearly 35 years after its release, Ron Howard and George Lucas’s cult fantasy film Willow will finally get a follow-up with a Disney+ sequel series on November 30, 2022. At D23, Disney released the second trailer for the show, which shows the titular sorcerer teaming up with a new band of heroes for another grand adventure. With outstanding visuals, a sprawling tale, and plenty of monsters, this series seems to carry enough magic to create a modern classic.

Tales of the Jedi

Tales Of The Jedi | Official Trailer | Disney Plus

Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for Tales of the Jedi, which will premiere on Disney+ on October 26, 2022. This series will consist of six different shorts, and from the looks of the trailer, audiences will witness Ahsoka Tano’s childhood and Jedi training, as well as a young Count Dooku’s fall to the Dark Side. With appearances from Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, Qui-Gon Jinn, and what looks like a new Inquisitor, Tales of the Jedi seems to be a stellar addition to Star Wars’ ever-expanding universe.

Andor

Audiences at D23 were treated to a second trailer for Cassian Andor’s spinoff series set five years before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Based on what is presented in the video, Andor will see the titular Rebel and his comrades sabotage the Empire from the inside as the show analyzes their morally questionable actions while fighting for the Rebellion. Once this Disney+ series debuts on September 20, audiences will likely be given something completely different, as it diverts focus away from the Jedi, the Sith, and the Force to focus on regular people fighting against an oppressive government.

The Bad Batch season 2

Dave Filoni took to the stage with Kennedy to announce that the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will touch down on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. The show follows a group of “defective” clone troopers-turned-mercenaries after the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire. Filoni revealed this new season will feature 16 new episodes that will follow the Bad Batch on their continued adventures across the galaxy.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Audiences return to Camp Half-Blood in this trailer for Percy Jackson’s Disney+ series. Based on author Rick Riordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, this show will have Walter Scobell, fresh off his stellar performance in Netflix’s The Adam Project, portray a more novel-accurate version of the son of Poseidon. Since Logan Lerman never got the chance to complete the Half-Blood’s journey after Sea of Monsters, this series should finally give fans of Riordan’s novels the complete live-action epic they deserve.

National Treasure: Edge of History

So far, it doesn’t look like Nicholas Cage will return to go “full Cage” in this new Disney+ series. However, Harvey Keitel’s Peter Sadusky does return to guide a new group of treasure hunters on an exciting adventure that will launch on December 14, 2022.

Santa Clauses

Tim Allen has returned as old St. Nick in this teaser for the third sequel to The Santa Clause. This Disney+ series is scheduled to premiere on November 16, just in time for the holidays, and will follow Allen’s Santa seeking out his replacement after announcing his retirement.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Teaser Trailer

The sequel to James Cameron’s sci-fi juggernaut hit D23 with a special surprise. Not only did the expo present some stunning concept art, but those in attendance were given a private screening of some of the film’s scenes in 3D. According to Variety, this footage showed Sully and his Na’vi family exploring the gorgeous waters of Pandora and facing off against Quaritch’s marines as alien avatars, teasing what is sure to be another epic war for the Na’vi’s survival.

Wish

Made to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, IGN writes that this film will explore the origins of the company’s iconic wishing star in the aptly named Kingdom of Wishes. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veersunthorn, this animated feature will have West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk portray the film’s two protagonists, the 17-year-old Asha and the adorable talking goat Valentino, respectively.

