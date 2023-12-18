 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bulls vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Briley Kenney
By
Bulls vs Bucks feature
NBA

When the Bulls go head-to-head with the 76ers on Monday at 6 PM (CT) it’s an Eastern Conference battler. Coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the 76ers are looking stronger than ever. But as with any game, either team could pull off a win here, which is why you should be watching live if at all possible.

Of course, the big question in this modern age of streaming is where and how you can watch the NBA game, and is it possible to do so for free? With the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, that doesn’t necessarily give a clue to those streaming “out-of-market.” Don’t worry, we’re going to tell you exactly how and where to watch live.

Recommended Videos

The best way to watch the Bulls vs 76ers

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Because NBA games like the Bulls vs 76ers match up stream on NBC Sports, and the NBA League Pass out-of-market, one of the best ways to watch is via Sling TV. And right now, Sling is offering a killer deal for up to 50% off it’s monthly packages. A Sling Orange subscription is normally $40 per month, for example, but today it’s just $20 for your first month. Sling Blue is also half off, down to $22 from $45, and the bundle deal that includes Sling Blue and Orange together is $30 instead of $60.

Related

Sling Orange nets you access to over 30 channels plus 50 hours of cloud DVR so you can record and watch later, but you can only have one stream active at a time. Meanwhile, Sling Blue offers access to over 40 channels with 50 hours of cloud DVR and you can have up to three streams going at once. You’ll want to sign up as soon as possible so you can be ready for that game.

Is there a free Bulls vs 76ers live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another way to watch the Bulls vs 76ers live stream is via FuboTV — now just Fubo — which works similarly to Sling. It’s an online streaming service that let’s you access cable TV channels like NBC Sports. But the kicker is that there’s a free one-week trial available, so if you sign up now you can technically watch the NBA game free.

If you decide to keep your service after the trial, Fubo is also offering some excellent deals. The Pro plan which gets you access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and up to ten streams simultaneously, is $20 off for your first month. Normally $75, you can grab it for $55. Regardless, that free trail is a fantastic way to watch free for up to a week, including the Bulls vs 76ers live stream.

How to watch the Bulls vs 76ers live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

As an American traveling abroad, trying to watch your favorite teams play live is going to be quite the headache. Many streaming platforms, although available worldwide, block access to those from certain countries — it’s called a geo-restriction. They do this by sourcing your IP address which tells them exactly where you’re connecting to the internet from.

Fortunately, there is a way to bypass these restrictions, while also making it look like you’re browsing from your home country. You can use a VPN or virtual private network to mask your actual IP address while you browse. We highly recommend using NordVPN so that you can still watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or FuboTV while abroad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament final
People stand on the Lakers' In-Season court.

After one month of competition, only two teams remain in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The upstart Indiana Pacers will play the veteran Los Angeles Lakers in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The winner will be awarded the NBA Cup, and each player on the winning team will receive $500,000.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been a slam dunk for the league. The players have been locked in for these tournament games. As we've seen with anything in the NBA, if the players care, the fans will, too. There will need to be a few changes involving pool play and the schedule in the future. With that said, the NBA In-Season Tournament is here to stay.
Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on ABC

Read more
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram walk down a basketball court next to each other.

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you'll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.
Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk on a basketball court.

After an exciting month of pool play, the semifinals are set in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The first semifinal will feature Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The game starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, and will be played inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pacers won a thrilling game against the Boston Celtics to advance to the semifinals, while the Bucks dominated the New York Knicks to reach the final four.

The Pacers versus Bucks will air on ESPN. The studio shows for ESPN and TNT will combine to provide pregame and postgame coverage of Thursday's broadcast. The winner of this game will move to the finals, where they will play either the New Orleans Pelicans or Los Angeles Lakers. Catch the action on ESPN on Thursday afternoon. NBA fans do not need a cable subscription anymore to watch ESPN. Streaming television services, like Sling TV, offer ESPN as an alternative to cable. Keep reading to see how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.
Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks live stream on Sling TV

Read more