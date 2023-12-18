When the Bulls go head-to-head with the 76ers on Monday at 6 PM (CT) it’s an Eastern Conference battler. Coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the 76ers are looking stronger than ever. But as with any game, either team could pull off a win here, which is why you should be watching live if at all possible.

Of course, the big question in this modern age of streaming is where and how you can watch the NBA game, and is it possible to do so for free? With the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, that doesn’t necessarily give a clue to those streaming “out-of-market.” Don’t worry, we’re going to tell you exactly how and where to watch live.

The best way to watch the Bulls vs 76ers

Because NBA games like the Bulls vs 76ers match up stream on NBC Sports, and the NBA League Pass out-of-market, one of the best ways to watch is via Sling TV. And right now, Sling is offering a killer deal for up to 50% off it’s monthly packages. A Sling Orange subscription is normally $40 per month, for example, but today it’s just $20 for your first month. Sling Blue is also half off, down to $22 from $45, and the bundle deal that includes Sling Blue and Orange together is $30 instead of $60.

Sling Orange nets you access to over 30 channels plus 50 hours of cloud DVR so you can record and watch later, but you can only have one stream active at a time. Meanwhile, Sling Blue offers access to over 40 channels with 50 hours of cloud DVR and you can have up to three streams going at once. You’ll want to sign up as soon as possible so you can be ready for that game.

Is there a free Bulls vs 76ers live stream?

Another way to watch the Bulls vs 76ers live stream is via FuboTV — now just Fubo — which works similarly to Sling. It’s an online streaming service that let’s you access cable TV channels like NBC Sports. But the kicker is that there’s a free one-week trial available, so if you sign up now you can technically watch the NBA game free.

If you decide to keep your service after the trial, Fubo is also offering some excellent deals. The Pro plan which gets you access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and up to ten streams simultaneously, is $20 off for your first month. Normally $75, you can grab it for $55. Regardless, that free trail is a fantastic way to watch free for up to a week, including the Bulls vs 76ers live stream.

How to watch the Bulls vs 76ers live stream from anywhere

As an American traveling abroad, trying to watch your favorite teams play live is going to be quite the headache. Many streaming platforms, although available worldwide, block access to those from certain countries — it’s called a geo-restriction. They do this by sourcing your IP address which tells them exactly where you’re connecting to the internet from.

Fortunately, there is a way to bypass these restrictions, while also making it look like you’re browsing from your home country. You can use a VPN or virtual private network to mask your actual IP address while you browse. We highly recommend using NordVPN so that you can still watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or FuboTV while abroad.

