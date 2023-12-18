 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Knicks vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Briley Kenney
Spike Lee at a Knicks game.
NBA

Starting on Monday December 18 at 10:30 PM (EST) the New York Knicks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a heated match. It will be taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Lakers are coming off a loss to the Spurs from Friday, while the Knicks also lost to the Clippers on Saturday. It will be interesting to see who wins this head-to-head. Of course, it’s anyone’s game, which is why you should be watching live if at all possible.

There are so many streaming services, channels, and options, it can be quite the challenge to determine where to watch the NBA game. Is it actually possible to watch the game free or, if not, what’s the cost? Plus, with the game airing on MSG, that doesn’t necessarily give a clue where to tune in for those streaming “out-of-market.” Don’t worry, we’ll tell you precisely where to watch and how.

The best way to watch the Knicks vs Lakers

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Because the Knicks vs Lakers match will stream on MSG, and the NBA League Pass out-of-market, one of the best ways to watch is via Sling TV. You can watch on several platforms, from your living room TV or streaming device to your smartphone.

You’re probably more interested in the cost, though. Well, guess what? Sling is offering a crazy deal for 50% off its monthly packages. A Sling Orange subscription is normally $40 per month, but today it’s $20 for the first month. Sling Blue is also half off, down to $22 from $45, and the bundle deal that includes Sling Blue and Orange together is $30 instead of $60. With Sling Orange, you get access to over 30 channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR so you can record and watch later, but you can only have one stream active at a time. Meanwhile, Sling Blue offers access to over 40 channels with 50 hours of cloud DVR and you can have up to three streams going at once. If it sounds like your cup of tea, you’ll want to head over and sign up as soon as possible, and then get Sling installed on all of your devices ahead of the game.

Is there a free Knicks vs Lakers live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

At one time called  FuboTV, and now just Fubo, the online and live cable streaming service is another excellent way to watch the Knicks vs Lakers live stream. While normally you’d have to pay to access the service, there’s a neat little technicality that you can take advantage of right now to watch the NBA game free. Fubo currently offers a free one-week trial, so if you hurry and sign up you can technically watch the NBA game without paying a dime.

If you decide to sign up after the trial, there are some Fubo deals, too. The Pro plan is $20 off for your first month. With it, you get access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and up to ten streams simultaneously. Normally $75, you can grab it for $55. Any way you look at it, that free trial is a fantastic way to watch NBA games free for up to a week, and even catch the Knicks vs Lakers live stream.

How to watch the Knicks vs Lakers live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Hardcore sports fan or not, you can’t put off a planned vacation abroad for a few live games, but it stinks to miss them. If you’re visiting another country, you may find it difficult to tune in to your favorite teams playing live. Most streaming platforms block access in certain countries via geo-restrictions. Since your IP address reveals exactly where you’re connecting from, they use it to determine your current location and block you from streaming.

However, you can bypass these restrictions, using a VPN or virtual private network. The VPN masks your actual IP address while you browse, making it look like you’re connected from the remote location — in this case from within the U.S. when you’re really outside of it. It’s also a great way to protect your privacy and anonymity while you’re online. We recommend using NordVPN so that you can still watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or FuboTV while abroad. After signing up and connecting your devices you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch pretty much whatever you want.

