Inter vs Napoli live stream: Can you watch for free?

The unenviable task of attempting to slow down an angry Inter side goes to Napoli, who head to San Siro for a showdown with the Serie A leaders today. Not only have Inter won 10 consecutive league matches, but they’ll likely have a little extra motivation after the gut-wrenching Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid during the week.

This one is starting soon, at 3:45 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. Despite that exclusivity, though, there are actually three different ways you can watch a free live stream. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Free Inter vs Napoli Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The Paramount+ “Essential” plan includes every Serie A match for the entire season. It comes with a free seven-day trial, and then it’s just $6 per month after that, so whether you simply want to watch Inter vs Napoli for free, or you want to watch as much Serie A as you can for the rest of the season, this is the perfect option for you.

However, if you are wanting to watch the match for free but you’ve used up that Paramount+ free trial, there are actually two other ways you can get it.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you don’t already have it) can watch all of the same Paramount+ live and on-demand content through Amazon Prime Channels. It similarly costs $6 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. The only difference is that you’ll watch on the Prime Video website or app instead of Paramount’s digital platforms.

Second, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, make sure to add in the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” option under the “Specials” tab. While you can’t actually watch the match on DirecTV Stream, you can use your credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app and watch.

How to Watch the Inter vs Napoli Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch the match on any of those streaming services from outside of the United States. That’s because those sites will block you if they see that you’re not in the US, but a VPN actually hides your IP address/location and connects you to a digital server somewhere in the US, allowing you to sidestep those location-blocks.

We’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals, but if you just want something right away, NordVPN is the way to go. It’s reliable, fast and has a variety of different features that set it apart from the pack.

