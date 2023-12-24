 Skip to main content
Jets vs Commanders Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

John Alexander
By
The NFL Logo
It’s Christmas Eve and you’re probably scrambling to get a lot done. One thing you know you want to do today, however, is catch the Jets vs Commanders live stream. It’s starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, though, so you don’t have a ton of time to get everything ready. But that’s okay, because we’re here to guide you to the best live streaming services to catch the game. Depending on what you’ve subscribed to in the past, you might even be able to watch Jets vs Commanders for free today.

The best way to watch Jets vs Commanders

World Series on FuboTV.
Based on our analysis, you’ll likely get the most value by watching the Jets vs Commanders live stream on Fubo TV. It’s not just a one-game service, after all, and you can catch a ton of other sporting events via the service as well. For example, they have NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings available as well. Particularly useful for Jets vs Commanders viewers is the 1,000 hours of footage storage on the cloud. This means that when your significant other pulls the “we need to get the house ready” card after lunch today, you can still watch the game at your leisure later, avoiding become the family Grinch before Christmas. Plus, right now, Fubo TV plans are $20 off for their first month, which is doubly awesome because you can cancel at any time. This means you can get their Premier service, which includes Showtime, for just $75 instead of the usual $95. You can also try their low and mid tier services for $55 and $65, respectively, by tapping the button below.

Is there a free Jets vs Commanders live stream?

The best part of the Fubo TV experience, besides how easy it is to cancel, is how easy it is to start on a good footing. If you’ve never been a member before, you’re eligible for the Fubo TV free trial. That’s up to 7 days of streaming for free, which includes the games and Showtime if you try out the Premier package. It’s all yours by following the button below.

Other ways to watch the Jets vs Commanders live stream

If its just dawned on you that you tried Fubo TV for last year’s big game, don’t worry! There are other streaming services to watch the Jets vs Commanders live stream on, including some popular ones you might already be subscribed to. Here’s what we’re finding:

How to watch the Jets vs Commanders live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

We know that many of you are traveling for the winter. It’s a lot warmer in Mexico or the Caribbean and actually summer down in Australia or New Zealand, after all. The unfortunate side effect of this is that your tablet or 4K laptop you intended to view the game on are also in the new country. That means, when you log in, you might not be able to get the game or it might start speaking at your in a foreign language. The best way around this? One of the best VPNs, such as Nord VPN. It’ll let you tell your devices that they are somewhere else, such as your home in the States, from other locations. This, combined with one of the streaming services above, will let you watch the Jets vs Commanders game without issue. And the best part is that you can now get a 30-day free trial by simply tapping the button below!

