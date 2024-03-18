 Skip to main content
Knicks vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Golden State Warriors open a three-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Knicks tonight. These squads last met at Madison Square Garden a couple of weeks ago, with the Dubs rolling to the 110-99 victory.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, there are a number of different ways you can do that, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Knicks vs Warriors Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

Sling TV isn’t one of those free options (you can find those just below this), but we’ll start here because it’s the cheapest way to watch the nationally televised NBA games throughout the rest of the season.

The “Sling Orange” channel plan comes with ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 (which simulcasts the games that are on ABC), while the “Sports Extra” add-on will get you NBA TV. Those four channels alone are good for about 15 NBA games per week, and it will run you only $51 per month. That’s far cheaper than any other streaming service with those channels, but you can also get it for just $31 (or $20 if you just get “Sling Orange”) for your first month, which is insane value.

Once you’ve signed up for Sling, you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Warriors on the Sling website or app. You can also watch on the ESPN website or app by signing in with your Sling credentials.

Is There a Free Knicks vs Warriors Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

OK, you’re here for some free options. We’ve got plenty of those, as well:

Fubo: The “Pro” channel package will get you a massive 180-plus TV channels, which includes ESPN and ABC. This one will cost you $60 for your first month and then $80 per month after that, but it comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch the Warriors vs Knicks without paying anything.

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” comes with 100-plus channels, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. It’ll run you $64 per month for your first three months, and then $73 per month after that, but it comes with a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream: There are four different channel packages, but all of them include ESPN, ABC and TNT. The cheapest, “Entertainment,” is $80 per month for 75-plus total channels, but it comes with a five-day free trial.

Like with Sling, you can watch the game live on any of these services’ websites or apps, or you can log-in with your credentials to watch on the ESPN website or app.

How to Watch the Knicks vs Warriors Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the game via one the aforementioned streaming services from outside the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). These sites will block you when they recognize you’re outside the US, but a VPN hides your location (via your IP address) and connects you digitally to a server in the US, allowing you to sidestep those blocks.

NordVPN has an astounding 2,000-plus servers in the United States alone (and more than 6,000 worldwide), so you can be confident you’ll find one that works with your intended streaming service. It’s also one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s out there, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can sign up risk-free even though there isn’t a free trial.

For some more options, you can check out our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals.

