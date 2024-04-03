Watch Man City vs Aston Villa live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in a massive Top-4 Premier League fixture today. Both teams will be desperate for a positive result here, as the Citizens are hoping to keep pace with Liverpool and Arsenal atop the table, while Villa, who haven’t played in the top-tier Europe cup since 1982, are barely clinging on to that last Champions League spot.

If you live in the United States, this one starts at 3:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock. That unfortunately means there’s no way to watch completely free, but it does present a good opportunity to snag one of the more underrated streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to watch City vs Villa.

Watch Man City vs Aston Villa on Peacock

In the United States, any Premier League match that isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC will stream exclusively on Peacock TV. So, every NBC match and every non-televised match. That’s about half of all games for this season.

From today through Sunday, here’s every game you’ll be able to watch live on Peacock: Man City vs Aston Villa (duh, that’s why you’re here), Brentford vs Brighton, Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Luton vs Bournemouth, Wolves vs West Ham, Fulham vs Newcastle, Everton vs Burnley, Manchester United vs Liverpool, Sheffield United vs Chelsea and Spurs vs Nottingham Forest.

This week’s slate alone is probably worth the price for Peacock–$6 for a month or $60 for a year.

But that’s obviously just the tip of the iceberg. There’s more live Premier League games in the upcoming weeks. There’s next-day replays of every game that isn’t on Peacock live. There’s other live sports. And, oh yeah, there’s the massive on-demand library of thousands hours of TV shows and movies.

So, come for one of the biggest EPL games of the season. Stay for the seemingly endless amount of other content that Peacock has to offer. Not a bad deal for six bucks.

Watch Man City vs Aston Villa Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to watch the match via Peacock from abroad, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so. Peacock is US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address and let you access any US-only site.

NordVPN is certainly one of the best VPN services around, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which lets you try it out risk-free. But you can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals going on right now if you want to look at some alternatives.

