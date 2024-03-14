Mavericks vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a battle of MVP candidates, Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks head to Oklahoma City to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder tonight.

The game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT in the United States. If you’re looking to watch a live stream, there are a number of different ways you can do that, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Mavericks vs Thunder Live Stream

If you want a couple of free options, we have those for you in the next section. If you want the cheapest way–by far–to watch nationally televised NBA games for the rest of the season, then you should check out Sling TV.

The “Sling Orange” channel plan only comes with 31 total channels, but it has TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA on ABC games) for the biggest NBA games, and it’s just $40 per month. That’s already cheaper than any other streaming service with these channels, but it’s also on sale for half that–$20–for your first month.

Is There a Free Mavericks vs Thunder Live Stream?

We have two options for watching a free live stream of the Mavericks vs Thunder:

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” includes TNT and 100-plus other channels. It’s $63 per month for your first three months, but you can watch for free for five days before you either cancel your subscription or pay.

DirecTV Stream: There are four different channel packages to choose from here, but all of them come with TNT. The cheapest, “Entertainment,” includes about 75-plus channels and costs $80 per month, but it also comes with a free five-day trial, allowing to watch tonight’s game at no cost.

Watch the Mavericks vs Thunder Live Stream on Max

This is sort of a free option if you look at it from the right angle. If you’re a subscriber to Max, you can watch all NBA on TNT games via the B/R Sports add-on, which will at some point cost an extra $10 per month but is currently available for free for a limited time.

You don’t need to do anything with your Max subscription. The game is simply available under the B/R Sports tab, which is located on the Max website or app.

If you don’t have Max, it costs $10 to sign up and doesn’t come with a free trial. This is where it becomes a non-free option, but it’s still nevertheless a pretty cheap option for watching TNT games.

Watch the Mavericks vs Thunder Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network–there are lots of good ones, but NordVPN is our recommendation–is needed if you want to watch the game via any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your IP address/location, allowing you to bypass geo-locks and stream content from another country as if you were physically located there.

We’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you’re looking for some alternative options.

Editors' Recommendations