 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

2023 NBA Draft Lottery: where to watch the live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

For the 14 NBA teams that do not make the playoffs, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery provides hope for better season to come. As one of the key events on the NBA calendar, the draft lottery determines the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft. This year, the team who wins the first pick will have the right to draft the French phenom Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot, 2-inch center who has been touted as the best prospect since LeBron James.

The draft lottery determines pick No. 1 through No. 4 by using numbered pingpong balls. Picks No. 5 through No. 14 are then based winning percentage. Which team will change the trajectory of their franchise at the draft lottery? Find out how to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery below!

Recommended Videos

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on ESPN

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage of the draft lottery begins at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16. The lottery will be followed by Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. The lottery can be streamed through the ESPN app or from a desktop on Watch ESPN. You will need a cable provider for access.

Watch 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on ESPN

How does the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery work?

Logo for 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

The 14 teams that missed the playoffs are eligible for the draft lottery. Via NBA.com, “Fourteen pingpong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams. The lottery machine is manufactured by the Smart Play Company, a leading manufacturer of state lottery machines throughout the United States. Smart Play also weighs, measures and certifies the pingpong balls before the drawing.”

“All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.”

Below are the draft lottery order and odds for the No. 1 pick.

  1. Detroit Pistons (14%)
  2. Houston Rockets (14%)
  3. San Antonio Spurs (14%)
  4. Charlotte Hornets (12.5%)
  5. Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%)
  6. Orlando Magic (9.0%)
  7. Indiana Pacers (6.8%)
  8. Washington Wizards (6.7%)
  9. Utah Jazz (4.5%)
  10. Dallas Mavericks (3.0% – pick could convey to New York)
  11. Chicago Bulls (1.8% – pick could convey to Orlando)
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7%)
  13. Toronto Raptors (1.0%)
  14. New Orleans Pelicans (0.5%)

Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN, so subscribers can stream the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Hulu with Live TV has two subscription plans. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Hulu with Live TV features over 85 live and on-demand channels, including BET, Freeform, MTV, TBS, TNT, VH1, and USA.

Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

Sling TV subscribers can watch ESPN with either the Orange package or the combined bundle of Orange and Blue. These packages vary in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. New users can receive $10 off their first month if they sign up today. Besides ESPN, channels offered on Sling TV include TBS, TNT, NBC, Food Network, and HGTV.

Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on YouTube TV for FREE

YouTube TV clock.

If your subscription TV streaming service is YouTube TV, then subscribers can watch the draft lottery on ESPN. New subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. There are over 100 channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and TNT. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream on Fubo TV for FREE

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Fubo TV is all about variety, with four packages available for purchase: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. ESPN is available on Fubo TV, so users will not miss the draft lottery. You can also check out other news and entertainment channels, including MSNBC, FX, TLC, MTV, and CMT. Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

For fans of the worldwide leader in sports that will be abroad during the draft lottery can sign up for a VPN service. A VPN, or virtual private network, allows Americans abroad to stream ESPN. A service like NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Sam and Tara hide behind a shelf in a bodega in Scream 6.

The top films and television shows are set to be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Originally known as the MTV Movie Awards, the show was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017 to include television (scripted and unscripted). Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show) was scheduled to host the show in 2023. However, Barrymore stepped down as host to support the strike involving the Writers Guild of America. The talk show host did commit to hosting the show in 2024.

The nominated films and shows will battle it out to win the trademark "golden popcorn" trophy. The nominees include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Scream VI, and The Last of Us. Find out how to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards below!

Read more
Where to watch the coronation of King Charles III: how to live stream for free
Prince Charles stares and looks.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. This marks the first coronation since Charles's mother, Elizabeth II, in 1953. Charles inherited the crown after the death of his mother on September 8, 2022. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Many of the King's family will be in attendance, including his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, will remain in California. According to the U.K. Government, Charles and Camilla will begin their route to Westminster Abbey, also known as The King's Procession, at 5:20 a.m. ET (or 10:20 a.m. BST). The official coronation ceremony will start at 6 a.m. ET.

Read more
UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams like UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo tonight.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online, including the UFC 288 live stream. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more