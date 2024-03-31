Purdue vs Tennessee live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a battle of the top two national player of the year candidates, Zach Edey and Purdue take on Dalton Knecht and Tennessee in the Midwest regional final today. Either way, it’s going to be the first time in a while we’ve seen either of these schools in the men’s Final Four, as Purdue haven’t been there since 1980, while the Volunteers are seeking their first ever appearance.

The game starts at 2:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable and you want to watch March Madness online, there are a lot of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+. You’ll need the “with SHOWTIME” option, which is $12 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial. As such, you can watch both Purdue vs Tennessee and Duke vs NC State (also on CBS) today and then cancel your subscription without ever having to pay anything.

If you’ve used that free trial before, you can also get the Amazon Prime Paramount+ Channel, which you can also get for free for seven days. This includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the regular Paramount+. The only difference is you’ll watch the game on the Amazon Prime app/website instead of Paramount’s.

You could also go with a live-TV streaming service like YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) or Fubo (“Pro” plan). They all include CBS (live in most markets), as well as ESPN and ABC (also live in most markets). That means that you can watch today’s game, as well as the women’s Elite Eight games (ABC, ESPN) with a single free trial.

The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each give you five days free.

Finally, if you’ve exhausted all of those options, you can also try out the March Madness Live app or website, where every tournament game streams live. Though you’ll eventually need to log in to a cable provider to watch, you get a three-hour free preview before needing to do that.

How to Watch the Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream from Abroad

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch a live stream of the game from abroad. You’ll also need one of the aforementioned streaming services, of course, but those are all US-only, so you’ll use the VPN to hide your IP address and connect to a digital server in the US. This gets you around the location restrictions.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services out there. It’s safe, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

