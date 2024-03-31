 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Purdue vs Tennessee live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a battle of the top two national player of the year candidates, Zach Edey and Purdue take on Dalton Knecht and Tennessee in the Midwest regional final today. Either way, it’s going to be the first time in a while we’ve seen either of these schools in the men’s Final Four, as Purdue haven’t been there since 1980, while the Volunteers are seeking their first ever appearance.

The game starts at 2:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable and you want to watch March Madness online, there are a lot of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+. You’ll need the “with SHOWTIME” option, which is $12 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial. As such, you can watch both Purdue vs Tennessee and Duke vs NC State (also on CBS) today and then cancel your subscription without ever having to pay anything.

Related

If you’ve used that free trial before, you can also get the Amazon Prime Paramount+ Channel, which you can also get for free for seven days. This includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the regular Paramount+. The only difference is you’ll watch the game on the Amazon Prime app/website instead of Paramount’s.

You could also go with a live-TV streaming service like YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) or Fubo (“Pro” plan). They all include CBS (live in most markets), as well as ESPN and ABC (also live in most markets). That means that you can watch today’s game, as well as the women’s Elite Eight games (ABC, ESPN) with a single free trial.

The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each give you five days free.

Finally, if you’ve exhausted all of those options, you can also try out the March Madness Live app or website, where every tournament game streams live. Though you’ll eventually need to log in to a cable provider to watch, you get a three-hour free preview before needing to do that.

How to Watch the Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch a live stream of the game from abroad. You’ll also need one of the aforementioned streaming services, of course, but those are all US-only, so you’ll use the VPN to hide your IP address and connect to a digital server in the US. This gets you around the location restrictions.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services out there. It’s safe, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Brentford vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?
manchester united youtube channel old trafford

Looking to begin a potential late-season push for a Top 4 spot, sixth-place Manchester United returns from the international break with a matchup at Brentford today. United won the first matchup between these sides in October, though that was at Old Trafford and it still took a pair of Scott McTominay stoppage-time goals to do it, so the rematch figures to be an intriguing showdown.

The match is about to kick off, at 4:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively on Peacock. That means there's no way to watch for free, but it does make it very easy to watch a live stream. Here's what you need to know.
Watch Brentford vs Man United on Peacock

Read more
Barcelona vs Las Palmas live stream: Can you watch for free?
sports photography accidents photographers

Barcelona, who are looking to stay within striking distance of Real Madrid atop La Liga, take on 11th-place Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys today. Barca won the most recent head-to-head matchup in January thanks to a 93rd-minute penalty strike from Ilkay Gundogan, and if this one can provide similar drama, we're in store for a thrilling match.

The match is going to start soon, at 4:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). That gives us many different ways we can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Las Palmas, including some free options if we aren't picky about the language of the broadcast.
Is There a Free Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live Stream?

Read more
Bayern vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the newest chapter of Der Klassiker today. Though the race for this year's Bundesliga title is all but wrapped up with Leverkusen enjoying a magical season, there's still plenty on the line in this one, with Dortmund clinging onto the last Champions League sport.

As is always the case with one of the best rivalries in sports, this is one you don't want to miss. It's coming up soon, at 1:30 p.m. ET today, and will be televised on ESPN in the United States, which gives us several free live stream options.
Is There a Free Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream?

Read more