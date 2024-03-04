Sheffield United vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Things don’t get any easier for Sheffield United, as the Premier League’s last-place team runs into a sizzling-hot Arsenal side today. Not only have the Gunners won six league matches in a row to start 2024, but they’ve done so with a staggering goal differential of 25-3. Mikel Arteta’s side won this matchup 5-0 in October, and it feels like this one is headed for a similar result.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable, there are a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal

If you’re looking for an option that comes with a free trial, you can head to the next section for some of those. But we’re starting with Sling TV because it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA Network, which will have every Premier League game that isn’t on Peacock. “Sling Blue,” which includes USA and 38 other live TV channels, costs $40 per month normally, but it’s currently on sale for a mere $15 for the first month.

That’s not all. When signing up, you can include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+, and your total for the first month will still be $15. Those add-ons are typically $33 combined, and you’re getting them all for free for a month–and you can take them off your subscription at anytime.

Is There a Free Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Stream?

Say the Sling deals didn’t sway you, and you’re just here to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal without paying a single cent. That’s fine, too, and we have three different ways you can do exactly that.

Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all include USA in their extensive channel packages, and they all come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the others are each five. If you happen to just want a little snippet of the match, you can actually watch YouTube TV for 20 minutes before you even need to sign up.

Other Ways to Watch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Stream

If you don’t care about a free trial, and you’re just looking to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on one of the best streaming services, it’s worth giving Hulu + Live TV a good look. It’s $77 per month (which is in the same range as Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream after their free trials), and it comes with 95+ channels (including USA), Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Stream from Abroad

If you have one of the above streaming services but you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in the US (or another country of your choosing), allowing you to use US-only streaming services such as Fubo or Sling as if you were still in the country.

Some streaming services will block certain VPN’s or servers, which is why we would go with NordVPN. It has over 6,000 servers to choose from, so if you do get blocked, you’re always able to find a different one that works with all streaming services. NordVPN sits at the top of our list of the best VPN services, and it will undoubtedly get you watching this match from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations