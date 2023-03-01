Southampton vs Grimsby Town live stream: Watch the FA Cup

In the fifth round of the FA Cup, Southampton will host Grimsby Town on Wednesday March 1. It’s sure to be a decent game, and certainly one worth watching, but unfortunately, not everyone can be there for the live event. Even worse, not everyone is local and can tune in to the live broadcast, which will show on ITV, ITV4, and ITVX.

If you’re interested in watching the game, well, don’t fret, we have all the details for you right here. There are a few different services you can use, with our recommendation being ESPN+.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream on Sling TV

While Sling TV has a couple of options, Sling Blue is your best bet if you want to catch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town game. That’s because in the United States the game is being broadcast by ESPN and ESPN+, and Sling’s Blue is the package that includes access to this. For $40 per month you can watch the Premier League, Champions League, Ligue 1 and much more. There are also smaller packages available exclusively for English Soccer fans. If this is your plan, you’ll want to set everything up now, ASAP, before the big game tonight, including activating your new subscription.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream on FuboTV

You may also use FuboTV to watch the game when it kicks off at 7:15 PM EST, but just remember, the actual coverage starts a little earlier at 6:30 PM. Thanks to ESPN+ and access to a bevy of sports networks through FuboTV’s live TV solution it’s a great place for live sports in general, from American football to English soccer. FuboTV does feature Premiere League soccer games, like tonight’s Southampton vs Grimsby Town match, with access to NBC and USA Network coverage, as well — two additional channels that show English soccer game broadcasts. Don’t forget there is a FuboTV free trial worth taking advantage of, which let’s new subscribers stream live sports content for free, for up to a week.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the core place to be if you want to catch the Southampton and Grimsby Town game, in fact, it’s thanks to ESPN a lot of these other services are able to provide access. If you’re already a subscriber you should be all set, but if you’re not you might consider grabbing the Disney Bundle which offers the best value — for $13 per month including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Of course, if you just want to subscribe to ESPN+ that’s $10 per month.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

Google’s version of a live TV streaming service is, you guessed it, YouTube TV. As a subscriber, you’ll find hundreds of channels worth of live TV programming, including sports content from Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports and more. YouTube TV does support cloud DVR recording so you can capture live content and watch it later. If you have several TVs or devices in your home, you can have up to three simultaneous streams, with up to six accounts connected. New subscribers can take advantage of YouTube TV’s two-week free trial, giving you access to all of the service’s features and channels for a couple of weeks before you have to commit to a paid subscription.

Watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you’re an American traveling abroad, you might have a little trouble tuning into a live stream even if you’re a regular subscriber of one of the services listed above. That’s because sometimes these providers block access based on your current IP, which is generally tied to your current location. If you’re in another country, particularly one they don’t offer access to, you might find yourself unable to use the apps or websites.

That’s where a VPN or virtual private network comes in handy. Some of the best VPN services can keep you safe, protected, and offer additional benefits while browsing. You can use it to redirect your IP to your home country, in this case the United States, to regain access to services — like what you’re trying to use to watch the Southampton vs Grimsby Town Live stream. Our top pick there is NordVPN thanks to its fast and reliable connectivity and robust security features. With NordVPN, you can access a vast network of servers worldwide and stream content without buffering issues or interruptions. It does a great job preserving your privacy and anonymity too thanks to military-grade encryption and other advanced security features.

