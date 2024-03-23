 Skip to main content
Suns vs Spurs live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

As they continue their fight to avoid the play-in, the Phoenix Suns travel to San Antonio for a Saturday/Monday back-to-back set against a Spurs team that sits at the bottom of the West standings but can still be plenty dangerous thanks to the presence of phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Both games will start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Arizona’s Family Sports (Suns markets only) and Bally Sports Southwest (Spurs market). But if you don’t have those channels or you live out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a free live stream of both games.

Is There a Free Suns vs Spurs Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the Suns market, the game is being televised on Arizona’s Family Sports. This limits your options, as Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) is the only live-TV streaming service that offers this channel. Fortunately, it comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch today and Monday’s game at no cost.

If you live in the Spurs market, where the game is on Bally Sports Southwest, you have two options. The aforementioned Fubo once again comes in clutch, as it carries all of the Bally Sports networks in their local markets. But if you’ve used up your free trial there, you can also try out DirecTV Stream, which also includes Bally Sports Southwest and comes with five days free.

If you live out of market, you’ll want to acquire NBA League Pass. There a lot of different ways you can do that. Both DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV allow you to include League Pass as an add-on with your free five-day trial, or you can get it by itself through the NBA digital platforms or through Amazon Prime Channels. Both of those options come with a free seven-day trial, but the price for League Pass is down to a very palatable $15 if you want it through the remainder of the season.

How to Watch the Suns vs Spurs Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

None of the aforementioned streaming services will work if you’re outside of the United States. That is, unless you have a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN or one off our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up if you just want to try it out.

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN service, you simply open it up and connect to a digital server that’s located somewhere in the US. This will hide your location and let you access sites like Fubo or NBA League Pass as if you were physically located in the country.

