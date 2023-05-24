Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you thought “Scandoval” was over, think again. What’s that, you ask? To recap: Bravo’s reality TV series Vanderpump Rules was set to end its 10th season after episode 14. Then, the affair known as “Scandoval” broke the internet. In March 2023, TMZ reported that cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship. The bombshell report stated that Sandoval had allegedly cheated with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, which was later confirmed.

All was revealed on the season 10 finale, which aired earlier this month, but as any true reality fan knows, there’s always the reunion special that follows a season. Vanderpump Rules is no different, and Bravo and Peacock will be airing the reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen throughout May and June to give everyone all the juicy details. Find out when, where, and how you can watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion below.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion on Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will be split into three parts/episodes.

Part 1 airs on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Part 2 airs on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Part 3 airs on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

The finale can also be streamed through the Bravo app or on Bravo TV’s website. You will need a cable login for access.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules Reunion | Tom Sandoval Breaks the Fourth Wall | Season 10 Trailer | Bravo

Since Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion can be streamed on Peacock. Unlike the episodes aired on Bravo, these reunion episodes, called Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition, will be uncensored and include footage not seen in the original broadcast versions. The release schedule for these episodes are as follows:

Part 1 will be available to stream on Thursday, May 25.

Part 2 will be available to stream on Thursday, June 1.

Part 3 will be available to stream on Thursday, June 8.

A bonus episode, called Secrets Revealed, will be available to stream on Thursday, June 15.

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that feature the latest in movies and television, along with live sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and NFL. The latest Universal movies head to Peacock, so check out recent hits such as M3gan, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear. Plus, scroll through some new original shows on the service, such as Bupkis and Mrs. Davis.

How much does Peacock cost?

The Peacock Premium plan costs $5 monthly or $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus, the second tier, costs $10 monthly or $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but is free from ads.

If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking to watch your favorite Bravo shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Hulu with Live TV makes that possible by offering over 85 live TV channels, including Bravo, ESPN, MSNBC, FX, Lifetime, and MTV. The entry plan into Hulu with Live TV costs $70 monthly and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion live stream on Sling TV

If you are a Sling TV subscriber and want to watch Bravo, then you must have the Blue package or the Orange and Blue package. Bravo is not included in Orange unless you pay extra. Speaking of price, all packages range in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. Sling TV is offering a special deal where new customers can receive $10 off for their first month.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers can watch Bravo and never miss out on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. New subscribers will only pay $63 a month for the first three months before the rat increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime. Enjoy other sports, news, and entertainment channels on the service, including Paramount Network, ESPN, Pop, TNT, and Fox.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion live stream on Fubo TV

Bravo is available on Fubo TV, so Vanderpump Rules fans can watch the season 10 reunion. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 100 live channels to choose from, including ESPN, SYFY, FS1, TLC, MTV, and E! Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion live stream from abroad with a VPN

For fans who like Bravo and are outside the country, make sure to download a VPN (virtual private network). A service like NordVPN makes it possible to watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

Editors' Recommendations