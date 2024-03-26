 Skip to main content
Warriors vs Heat live stream: Can you watch for free?

Suddenly fighting for their postseason lives with a red-hot Rockets team closing in on them, the Golden State Warriors head to Miami for an important showdown against the Heat today.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally only on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat markets), but there are also a handful of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game from anywhere in the US.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Heat Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch a live stream of the game, your options will depend on where you live in the United States.

If you live in the Warriors market, you have a handful of different choices. There are actually four different live-TV streaming services that offer NBC Sports Bay Area, while three of those also come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). All of these are intended to replace cable, so they’re a bit pricey long-term, but they’re all perfectly fine options if you just want to sign up, watch the game and then cancel before having to pay anything.

If you live in the Heat market, your options are a bit more limited, as Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the only two streaming services to include the Bally Sports regional networks.

If you live out of market, the game will be on NBA League Pass, which you can either get through the NBA digital platforms or through Amazon Prime Channels. Either option will come with a seven-day free trial, and since the regular season is nearing its completion, they’ll cost you just $15 for the rest of the year after the trial. With League Pass, you’ll be able to watch every single game that is out of your market and isn’t on national TV.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Heat Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch a live stream of the game from somewhere outside of the United States, a virtual private network (VPN) is pretty much a must-have. All of the previously mentioned streaming services will block your access if they see that you’re outside the US, but a VPN can hide your location so they can’t block you. As such, you’re able to stream content that is normally available only in certain countries, even if you aren’t there.

NordVPN is at the top of our list of the 18 best VPN services, so that would be our recommendation to start. It’s safe and fast, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

