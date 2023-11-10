 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils live stream: watch college basketball for free

Dan Girolamo
By

College basketball fans are in for an early season treat when the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) travel east to play the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday night. The NCAA basketball game will be played in front of a raucous crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. ESPN Bet lists Duke as a 5.5-point favorite.

A home-and-home two-game series is rare this early in the season, so give credit to Arizona and Duke for signing this agreement. 2023’s matchup will be played at Duke, and 2024’s matchup will take place at Arizona’s home gym. The Blue Devils are expected to be title contenders after returning four key players from last year’s tournament team. Arizona will also be in contention come March as one of the best teams in the Pac-12.

Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on ESPN2

Basketball players on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Discover Durham / Wiki Commons

Arizona and Duke tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on November 10. The game will air on ESPN2, with Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Angel Gray (reporter) providing commentary. Watch the game through the ESPN app or stream on ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Arizona vs. Duke on ESPN2
Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

The ESPN networks can be accessed with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNNews are four of the 90+ channels on the service. Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. However, three bundled plans feature Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. At $77/month, subscribers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Finally, there is a $90/month plan that consists of Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is one of the top streaming television services for live sports. Basketball games on the ESPN Networks will be available on YouTube TV. So will football, which offers customers the option to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, a service that provides the broadcast of every NFL game. Subscribers will pay $51/month for the first three months of YouTube TV. Then, the rate moves to $73/month. New customers can try YouTube TV for free.

Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is one of the better ways to stream live TV, thanks to its flexible channel lineup and affordable price. Sling Orange and Sling Blue are two subscription plans offered to customers. Sling Orange is $40/month and features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and Freeform. Sling Blue costs $45/month and contains 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers have the option to purchase both packages for $60/month. The pricing for each plan will be half off for the first month.

Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV offers up to 251 channels, meaning this service is best for those who want a lot of channels available at their disposal. Choose between three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. However, FuboTV is knocking off $20 for the first two months for all three plans. If unsure, try FuboTV without penalty by signing up for a free trial.

Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

When streaming abroad, make sure to use a VPN with your service. VPNs add a layer of privacy and security to your connection to avoid scams and phishing attacks. Additionally, VPNs alleviate geographic restrictions that may come up in the area. One of the best VPN services available is NordVPN. Try NordVPN for one month, and if you don’t like it, then there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

