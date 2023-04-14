Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After two nights of games, the NBA is one step closer to the start of the playoffs. There are still two games left in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. So far, the higher seed has won three of the four matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeated the No. 7 Miami Heat to become the 7-seed in the playoffs. Now, the Heat will play the No. 10 Chicago Bulls, who defeated the No. 9 Toronto Raptors to advance, to determine the No. 8 seed.

Tonight, the Bulls will travel to Miami to take on the Heat at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Kaseya Center Arena in Miami. Find out how to watch the live stream of the Bulls versus Heat, including ways to stream it for free.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on TNT

After securing victories on the road, both Chicago and Oklahoma City remain in contention for the #8 playoff seed in their respective conference. The AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament continues Friday, April 14. Schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OvwzDjQsiF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2023

The Bulls and Heat matchup will air live on TNT, the TNT app, or TNT’s website. Log in with your cable provider to watch the games. TNT has upgraded its sports coverage over the years, adding NHL and All Elite Wrestling to its lineup. Backed by Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT is home to “big ticket movies” such as Justice League, Kong: Skull Island, Shazam!, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Fubo TV for FREE

Fubo TV has over 150 channels to choose from in its three packages: Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), and Premiere ($95 per month). Fubo TV offers over 4,800 movies and 1,900 TV shows in a variety of genres. John Wick, 80 for Brady, Yellowstone, South Park, and Survivor are some of the notable programs available to Fubo TV subscribers. Not only can subscribers watch basketball games, but they receive multiple streaming capabilities and Cloud DVR storage.

There is a FREE seven-day trial, so there’s no better time to start it than with the game tonight.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Hulu with Live TV

TNT can be streamed via Hulu with Live TV. The service features over 80 channels, including ESPN, TNT, Bravo, CNN, and NBC. Subscribers can choose from a bundle that includes or excludes ads. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, the package features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). This means that you can watch The Mandalorian, The Handmaid’s Tale, and NHL games all thanks to your subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

The finals of the NBA Play-In Tournament can be watched through Sling TV. The Orange and Blue packages cost between $40 to $60 per month each, and both tiers include TNT. Basketball is not the only sport on Sling TV as the service broadcasts games from the MLB, NFL, college football, and soccer. New subscribers will only pay $20 for their first month.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV broadcasts more than 100 channels, including TNT and ESPN. The NFL recently partnered with YouTube TV to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch regular season games from all over the league. The monthly rate of YouTube TV is $73 per month, but new subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months if they sign up now.

Plus, YouTube TV offers a FREE trial for those potential subscribers who are unsure about the service, so you can watch Bulls versus Heat for free.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American abroad, you can still watch the NBA Play-In Tournament thanks to a VPN. These VPNs will assign a new, remote IP address to connect to a server within the U.S. Try using a VPN service like NordVPN, which has a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

