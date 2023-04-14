 Skip to main content
Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament: Watch the free live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

After two nights of games, the NBA is one step closer to the start of the playoffs. There are still two games left in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. So far, the higher seed has won three of the four matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeated the No. 7 Miami Heat to become the 7-seed in the playoffs. Now, the Heat will play the No. 10 Chicago Bulls, who defeated the No. 9 Toronto Raptors to advance, to determine the No. 8 seed.

Tonight, the Bulls will travel to Miami to take on the Heat at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Kaseya Center Arena in Miami. Find out how to watch the live stream of the Bulls versus Heat, including ways to stream it for free.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on TNT

After securing victories on the road, both Chicago and Oklahoma City remain in contention for the #8 playoff seed in their respective conference.

The AT&amp;T NBA Play-In Tournament continues Friday, April 14.

Schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OvwzDjQsiF

&mdash; NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2023

The Bulls and Heat matchup will air live on TNTthe TNT app, or TNT’s website. Log in with your cable provider to watch the games. TNT has upgraded its sports coverage over the years, adding NHL and All Elite Wrestling to its lineup. Backed by Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT is home to “big ticket movies” such as Justice League, Kong: Skull Island, Shazam!, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on TNT

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Fubo TV for FREE

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Fubo TV has over 150 channels to choose from in its three packages: Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), and Premiere ($95 per month). Fubo TV offers over 4,800 movies and 1,900 TV shows in a variety of genres. John Wick, 80 for Brady, Yellowstone, South Park, and Survivor are some of the notable programs available to Fubo TV subscribers. Not only can subscribers watch basketball games, but they receive multiple streaming capabilities and Cloud DVR storage.

There is a FREE seven-day trial, so there’s no better time to start it than with the game tonight.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

TNT can be streamed via Hulu with Live TV. The service features over 80 channels, including ESPN, TNT, Bravo, CNN, and NBC. Subscribers can choose from a bundle that includes or excludes ads. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, the package features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). This means that you can watch The MandalorianThe Handmaid’s Tale, and NHL games all thanks to your subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

The finals of the NBA Play-In Tournament can be watched through Sling TV. The Orange and Blue packages cost between $40 to $60 per month each, and both tiers include TNT. Basketball is not the only sport on Sling TV as the service broadcasts games from the MLB, NFL, college football, and soccer. New subscribers will only pay $20 for their first month.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV broadcasts more than 100 channels, including TNT and ESPN. The NFL recently partnered with YouTube TV to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch regular season games from all over the league. The monthly rate of YouTube TV is $73 per month, but new subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months if they sign up now.

Plus, YouTube TV offers a FREE trial for those potential subscribers who are unsure about the service, so you can watch Bulls versus Heat for free.

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on YouTube TV

Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

If you are an American abroad, you can still watch the NBA Play-In Tournament thanks to a VPN. These VPNs will assign a new, remote IP address to connect to a server within the U.S. Try using a VPN service like NordVPN, which has a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament night two live stream: How to watch
A photo of the OKC Thunder basketball court.

After an exciting first night of action, the attention turns toward night two as four more teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2023 Play-In Tournament. Tonight's doubleheader will feature a No. 9 vs. No. 10 game from the Eastern and Western Conference.

The winners of tonight's game will move on to play on Friday night, while the losers will be eliminated from playoff contention. The winners will play on Friday night with the No. 8 seed on the line. Find out how to watch the second night of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament below.
NBA Play-In Tournament night two doubleheader

Read more
2023 NBA Play-In Tournament night one live stream: How to watch
Jimmy Butler jogs up the court and smirks.

Before the 2023 NBA Playoffs begin, two seeds are still up for grabs in each conference. The 2023 Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference. The seventh and eighth-place teams in each conference will play for the right to be the No. 7 seed.

The ninth and tenth-place teams from each conference will then face off, and the winner of those games will advance to play the loser of the seventh vs. eighth matchup, with the No. 8 seed on the line. The first night, April 11, will include a doubleheader featuring both No. 7 versus No. 8 matchups. Below are the streaming details for how to catch the first night of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament.
NBA Play-In Tournament night one doubleheader

Read more
UFC 287 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2
watch ufc 287 live stream online promotional poster

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Miami for the first time in 20 years today. There, at the Miami-Dade Arena, Alex "Poatan" Pereira will be defending his newly won title against former champ Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya. This title rematch is the fourth encounter between these two fighters, and since it's a pay-per-view event, you'll need to sign up for ESPN+ watch UFC 287 at home. That's right: There's no free UFC 287 live stream -- not a legal one, anyway.
Watch the UFC 287 live stream on ESPN Plus

UFC 287 is the MMA promotion's big pay-per-view event for April. The league typically runs one of these PPV shows each month (with some exceptions, like last month where fans got treated to two pay-per-views), and in the U.S., the only venue for watching UFC PPV events is ESPN+. The American sports broadcaster launched tits premium streaming app in 2018, and since then, it has become the number one outlet for any MMA fans looking to stream UFC fights online.

Read more