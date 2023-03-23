 Skip to main content
Kansas State vs MI State live stream: How to watch for free

With March Madness underway, you may be wondering how to watch NCAA basketball online. Kansas State takes on Michigan State in the Sweet 16 today, and you won’t want to miss the action. The television broadcast is set to be handled by TBS, which is a great network for sports lovers, and which is easily accessible through most of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve tracked down the best places to watch Kansas State vs Michigan State online, and we’ve even tracked down a couple of ways to watch the game for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is one of the best places to watch March Madness this year, as it not only gives you access to TBS, but to TNT and truTV, which are the other cable networks covering NCAA Tournament games. Sling TV is a popular streaming TV service among people looking for something to replace a cable subscription, as it’s an all-in-one TV service that keeps things simple. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS being offered with each. This ensures you can watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State game no matter which channel lineup you feel is best for you. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Hulu is one of the original live TV streaming services, and it’s still one of the most popular. Its popularity comes from its huge lineup of channels, which includes TBS if you jump up to the Hulu with Live TV premium offering. It’s a good service to have if you’re looking to watch the entirety of the NCAA tournament and not just the Kansas State vs Michigan State game, as it includes truTV and TNT, which are the other networks covering the tournament. ESPN and FS1 are additional sports channels included in the lineup. You can utilize a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and If you like it you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the most convenient ways to watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream may be YouTube TV, as YouTube is one of the most popular videos platforms on the planet. You probably already have a YouTube account, and all you have to do to get access to YouTube TV is make a few clicks. You’ll get access to sports networks like ESPN with a subscription, and more than 100 channels in total. TBS is a part of the package and a 7-day YouTube TV free trial is available to new subscribers, which makes YouTube TV one of the few places you can watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream for free.

Watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

You’re going to want a VPN if you’re traveling and hope to watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State game online. A virtual private network will allow you to get around geographic restrictions that online streaming platforms will almost certainly have in place for the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream. Pairing a streaming service from above with NordVPN — which is one of the best VPN services — will allow you to watch the game from anywhere as you would in your own home. NordVPN almost always has deals taking place on an annual subscription, and a NordVPN free trial is available to new subscribers, which gets you a full month of free access to the service.

