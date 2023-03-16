 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Nevada vs Arizona State live stream: How to watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

March Madness is the best time for college basketball fans and we’re here to help you understand how to watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream. Keeping up with how to watch NCAA basketball is tricky business because different games are available on different services. To watch Nevada vs Arizona State, you’ll need TruTV and we’re here to advise exactly how to do that. We even know how to watch Nevada vs Arizona State for free.

Watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is a well-rounded option for cord-cutters. It offers both Sling Blue and Sling Orange varieties and to watch Nevada vs Arizona State, you’ll need Sling Blue as it’s the only one to offer TruTV. You get dozens of channels at your disposal including many news stations and channels like TNT and TBS so you can catch up on other NCAA basketball matches too. Sling costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month so it’s a fairly affordable option for sports fans.

Watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the best live TV streaming services around, Hulu with Live TV has everything NCAA basketball fans could need. It includes access to TruTV so you can easily watch Nevada vs Arizona State. It also has TBS, TNT, ESPN and CBS for when you’ve finished watching the game but want to check out the rest of March Madness. Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and packs a lot in for the price. You get over 85 channels along with Disney+ as the home of all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. It also bundles in ESPN+ to enhance your sporting options

Related

Watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Not just for regular video watching, YouTube TV is a great streaming option for sports fans with the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream easily watched via TruTV here. There’s also TNT, TBS, ESPN, and CBS to entertain you. If you know you’re going to miss the match live, unlimited DVR storage will help you out. YouTube TV also has a 14-day free trial so you’re good to go entirely for free for longer than you’d usually expect with streaming services. It’s the best way to watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream for free.

Watch the Nevada vs Arizona State live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Any time you travel abroad, your streaming services might not follow you. Some will still work, some will offer a limited service, some won’t work at all. To successfully watch Nevada vs Arizona State via TruTV when abroad, you need one of the best VPNs. By using one, you can make your internet connection think you’re back at home by simply choosing a US-based server and connecting to the internet through it. It gives you superior security and privacy over solely relying on your hotel’s Wi-Fi plus it means you can still watch the services you’re paying for. We recommend NordVPN with a kind of NordVPN free trial giving you some time to try it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch PGA Tour Golf online from anywhere for free
tiger woods new smile headphones sol republic golf

The last decade has seen many traditional cable TV subscribers ditch their subscriptions for online alternatives, with many of the best live streaming TV services providing similar options to cable with more convenience, depending on how you like to watch. With so many online options nowadays, PGA Tour fans may be wondering how to watch the PGA Tour. There are a lot of events throughout the PGA Tour season, with several different TV networks providing coverage depending on the event. This creates a lot of different ways to watch online. But if you’ve walked away from your cable service, if you prefer the experience of watching on a mobile device, or if you want to watch events from outside the United States, we’ve tracked down the best ways to watch any PGA Tour live stream.
Watch the PGA Tour on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the top streaming TV services for sports fans, as it gets you access to a huge range of sports networks that include ESPN, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, and dozens of college sports channels. But golf fans in particular will like FuboTV’s offerings, which include networks like NBC Golf and USA Network. It won’t be hard to track down a PGA Tour live stream amongst the many sports networks FuboTV offers, and new subscribers can even take advantage of a FuboTV free trial, which will get you a week of free access to the service. FuboTV subscriptions start at $75 per month.

Read more
How to watch The Golf Channel anywhere in the world for free
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

If you're a huge golf fan, you almost certainly want the Golf Channel in your life. While checking out how to watch the PGA Tour live stream will get you halfway there, to be able to watch the Golf Channel involves a slight change to your streaming options. Whatever your plans, we're here to help with a look at how to catch the Golf Channel live stream and even how to watch for free. Interested? Read on while we look at the best methods to watch the Golf Channel for free and long-term options too.
Watch The Golf Channel on FuboTV

FuboTV is an excellent option for sports fans, particularly if they're keen to check out the Golf Channel live stream. Depending on the plan you choose, there are at least 145 channels to pick from, including the Golf Channel. You also get Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and NBC and USA Network so you can catch up on the Premier League too. For when you don't want to watch sports, FuboTV also bundles in Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and other entertainment options. It costs from $75 per month but there's a FuboTV free trial for anyone that wants to try it for seven days for free. If you're keen to watch the Golf Channel for free, this is a good short-term option.

Read more
How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free
Premier League soccer match with two players tussling for the ball.

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, so who wouldn't want to keep up with the Premier League live stream regularly? We're here to help with all the insight you need about how best to watch the Premier League online, as well as a trick or two you can use to access a free Premier League live stream. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to do, and how to save money along the way.
Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

FuboTV is an ideal option for sports fans who like to catch up on live streams. It offers access to at least 145 channels and includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides all you need to watch the Premier League live, there's also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a bunch more. If you feel like watching something that isn't sports related, there are always channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always sign up for a FuboTV free trial. By doing so, you get seven days of access without paying a thing, so it's a good option for trying out the service while catching up on the Premier League live stream.

Read more