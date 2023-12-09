After one month of competition, only two teams remain in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The upstart Indiana Pacers will play the veteran Los Angeles Lakers in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The winner will be awarded the NBA Cup, and each player on the winning team will receive $500,000.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been a slam dunk for the league. The players have been locked in for these tournament games. As we’ve seen with anything in the NBA, if the players care, the fans will, too. There will need to be a few changes involving pool play and the schedule in the future. With that said, the NBA In-Season Tournament is here to stay.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on ABC

The NBA In-Season Tournament Championship tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 9. ABC will broadcast the game, with the pregame show starting at 8 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Besides ABC, the game can be streamed through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider to watch the game.

Dish is hands-down the best way to watch basketball at home, offering access to ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, so you can watch all of the matches in the season, as well as multi-view so you can watch up to four live at the same time.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the ABC’s coverage of the In-Season Tournament on YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, NBA fans can watch games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. For football fans, YouTube TV is the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, so catch every NFL game this season on the service. YouTube costs $51 per month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73 per month. New customers can take advantage of a free trial.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is owned by Disney, which means ABC can be found on the service. Hulu with Live TV boasts 90+ channels, including ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV is priced at $76 per month. However, Hulu with Live TV offers three bundle options that include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. These bundles vary in price and ads, ranging from $77 per month to $90 per month.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

NBA fans should consider signing up for Sling TV because of its advantageous deal for NBA League Pass, which will save subscribers over $200. The two plans on Sling TV are Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. ABC is available in the Blue package. If you want to purchase both plans, it will cost $60 per month. If you sign up today, you will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on FuboTV

Thanks to a free trial offered to new customers, there is no commitment to join FuboTV. Pick one of the three plans and cancel anytime if you’re unhappy with the service. Each plan includes over 188 channels, including ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and FS1. The three plans are priced at $75 per month, $85 per month, and $95 per month. Receive $20 off your first month.

Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you have tried to use your streaming services while in another country, you might experience some technical difficulties. One of the ways to combat these issues is to download a VPN service like NordVPN. VPNs can be combined with streaming services to add more security to your connection and bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Try NordVPN for one month. If unhappy with the results, you are entitled to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

