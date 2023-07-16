Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Real Housewives franchise returns to the Big Apple for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City. As the second longest-running installment in the Real Housewives franchise, New York City has brought us some of the most iconic Real Housewives cast members, including Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

For the first time since the series’ inception, season 14 will feature an entirely new cast. The rebooted cast will feature six women: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. These women are billed as “loud, proud, and larger-than-life.” The new season starts Sunday night.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on Bravo

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 16. New episodes will be released weekly on Sunday nights. Watch live episodes through the Bravo app or the Bravo brand via NBC.com. Log in with your television provider for access.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on Peacock

If you miss the live broadcast, fans can stream The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on Peacock. The episodes will arrive on Peacock the following morning at 6 a.m. ET. Relive previous seasons (1-13) on Peacock, along with the entire collection of Real Housewives franchises, including The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Peacock features two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium, the most popular plan, costs $5 per month or $50 per year and includes ads. Premium provides users with over 80,000-plus hours of news, sports, and entertainment. Premium Plus has no ads and costs $10 per month or $100 per year. The Real Housewives of New York can be accessed with either Peacock plan.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV subscribers can access Bravo with their subscriptions, as well as 85 live and on-demand channels, including Comedy Central, MTV, USA, and TBS. A Hulu with Live TV subscription includes Disney+ and ESPN+. The cheaper plan, at $70 per month, features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive plan, at $83 per month, features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 live stream on Sling TV

To watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on Bravo, you must subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Bravo is not included with the Sling Orange package. Experience other channels on Sling, like Discovery Channel, FX, Fox News, and NFL Network. Sling Blue costs $45 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60 per month. However, Sling TV knocks off $25 for the first month.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 live stream on FuboTV

With over 220 live channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for those looking to receive the benefits of cable without the high price. Along with Bravo, FuboTV has NBC, CBS, TNT, ESPN, and more. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Sign up for a free trial to test out FuboTV.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 live stream on YouTube TV

Experience new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo through YouTube TV. Other entertainment channels include TLC, Paramount, Freeform, and ABC. New subscribers will only pay $65 per month for the first three months before the price increases to $73 per month. Like Fubo TV, YouTube TV offers a free trial for new customers.

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Bravo fans looking to watch their favorite reality TV shows outside the United States should look into a VPN to enhance their experience. VPNs will bypass regional broadcast restrictions that could disrupt streaming. A service like NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming channels. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

