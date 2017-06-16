Smartphone case gives the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual lenses six new perspectives

Why it matters to you Smartphone lenses offer more versatility but are a hassle to carry and swap -- this iPhone 7 Plus lens and case combo aims to solve both complaints.

The company that brought one of the first attachments lenses for the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual camera system is now giving users of the smartphone six additional lenses swappable with a quick slide. Ztylus this week launched the Switch 6, a six-in-one set of iPhone 7 Plus lenses with an integrated case and the Revolver Lite, a similar case with four lens options.

The Switch 6 puts three pairs of lenses on the back of the case inside a sliding track. With a quick slide, the lenses are placed over the smartphone’s built-in cameras to swap out the different options, or you can simply store the lens set while using the integrated camera.

The lens pairs include a 180-degree fisheye and 2x telephoto; 10x macro and 20x super macro; 120-degree wide angle and 2x telephoto. Switching between the smartphone’s two cameras allows users to access both lenses in each pair.

The lenses slide into a notch at the back of the case that weighs just two ounces and is 12 mm thick. The case protects the back and sides of the phone, while a raised edge helps prevent some screen scratches. A grip at the back and optional wrist strap help give the system better shooting ergonomics.

The Revolver Light takes on a similar case design, but an entirely different approach to swapping lenses. The lens set still slides up over the built-in lenses or down for simple storage, but the set of four lenses can also be rotated around, allowing the user to swap lenses with a quick twist. The lens options include a 2x telephoto, 180-degree fisheye, 10x macro and 20x super macro.

The cases are a follow-up to the Kamerar Zoom Lens that gave the iPhone 7 Plus add-on lenses shortly after the smartphone first launched. Unlike the new options, the Kamerar used two lens pairs that slide out of the case entirely to swap, without the sliding or rotating lens changes.

The Switch 6 retails for $50 with the Revolver Lite selling for about $45.