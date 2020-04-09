Animal Crossing guides

Tips and tricks, challenge guides, user guides, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the perfect game for this moment in history. The slightly campy, always cute life simulator is back with its first game in nearly eight years, and while it sticks to what’s likable about the series, it also has the kind of upgrades that Tom Nook would charge a hefty sum of Bells for. Not everyone sees the appeal of a game that includes paying off a mortgage and running errands. At times, Animal Crossing: New Horizons stretches the definition of what a game even is. Still, it’s managed to capture the hearts of millions. This is the island getaway we all need right now.

Related Topics: Animal Crossing | News | Events | Beginners Guide | How to fish | How to eat fruit | How to make money

How to plant a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In this game, money actually grows on trees. Here's how to dig up buried treasure and make your own luck.
Animal Crossing money tree

How to get the ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Want to explore more of your island? It'll take a few days, but here's how to overcome those steep ledges.
how to get ladder animal crossing new horizons

How to get iron in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to beat Animal Crossing’s Jolly Redd at his own art game

How to play the stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing Nature Day Guide: All rewards and recipes

How to pass Label’s clothing challenge in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to make the most of the Animal Crossing custom designs feature

When and where to find Animal Crossing’s rarest fish

A guide to eating fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to eat fruit to get foreign fruit faster without accidentally breaking all of your island's rocks.

How to upgrade your Animal Crossing inventory size and tools

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide for April 2020

Animal Crossing sea bass

How to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

how to make money in animal crossing new horizons making guide featured

Animal Crossing Bunny Day event guide

Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day event guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginner’s guide

animal crossing new horizons save limitations campfire