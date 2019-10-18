Space News

Make no mistake: we are currently living in the Golden Age of space exploration. Right now, as you read these words, we have robots on the Moon, autonomous rovers on Mars, and roughly a half dozen asteroid mining companies prospecting for precious metals in space. And that’s just the stuff we’re doing now. Tune in to DT’s space coverage to get all the latest news and commentary on everything from SpaceX to space junk, and keep pace with all the most important things happening in the final frontier.

Digital Trends Live: NASA’s all-female space walk, Apple AirPods Pro, and more

Make a wish upon a star: Here’s how to watch this week’s Orionid meteor shower

Turn your eyes to the skies this week, because it's the time of year to observe the annual Orionid meteor shower, which begins on October 18 and peaks between October 20 and 22.

The first-ever all-woman spacewalk is happening right now

By Georgina Torbet
How to watch NASA’s first all-female spacewalk on the ISS online

By Allison Matyus
Bosch will test its A.I.-powered, sound-seeing technology in space

By Ronan Glon
Digital Trends Live: Netflix’s numbers, Ford’s charging network, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
Virgin Galactic’s spacesuits give you that gym-ready look for spaceflights

By John Velasco
Digital Trends Live: Tech in politics, AMC streams, Dell XPS 13, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
SpaceX wants to send another 30,000 Starlink internet satellites into space

By Trevor Mogg
NASA shows off the new spacesuits that astronauts will wear to the moon

By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX

SpaceX could launch NASA astronauts on the Crew Dragon in 2020

By Allison Matyus
SpaceX unveils its stunning, shiny, stainless steel-clad Starship

By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX shows off its new Starship tonight. Here’s how to watch

By Georgina Torbet
Digital Trends Live: Roku’s new OS, Apple’s “slofie,” storming Area 51, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
NASA

New images reveal more about the history of water on Mars

By Georgina Torbet
NASA’s Mars 2020 rover practices its crucial descent separation

By Georgina Torbet
NASA uses a plane to launch a craft to the very edge of space

By Georgina Torbet
NASA’s experimental all-electric X-57 aircraft is a step closer to flight

By Trevor Mogg
ISS

First all-female spacewalk is back on for ISS astronauts this month

By Georgina Torbet
Stunning image shows astronaut’s-eye view of rocket approaching the ISS

By Georgina Torbet

First astronaut from the UAE launches with crew to International Space Station

By Allison Matyus
CIMON the flying brain is back on Earth after 14 months in space

By Trevor Mogg
Mars

Remains of shallow, briny pools provide further evidence of liquid water on Mars

By Georgina Torbet
Hear the sounds of Mars with these incredible audio samples from InSight

By Georgina Torbet
Can the InSight lander free its stuck drill and continue exploring Mars?

By Georgina Torbet
Pack your utensils: There will be macaroni and cheese on Mars

By Luke Dormehl
The Moon

Ice on the moon may be billions of years old, new study shows

By Georgina Torbet
Can you locate India’s crashed lunar lander in this image?

By Georgina Torbet
China grows a cotton plant on the far side of the moon in a biological first

By Georgina Torbet
Why is it still so hard to land on the moon?

By Georgina Torbet
Essentials

Space tourism is coming, and it’s going to wreak havoc on Earth’s atmosphere

By Georgina Torbet
From the moon to mass production: 10 pieces of modern tech indebted to Apollo

By Georgina Torbet
Recent Stories

New evidence questions whether Venus ever had oceans on its surface

By Georgina Torbet
Image of rare blue comet captured by the European Southern Observatory

By Georgina Torbet
Help tackle light pollution by identifying photos of cities taken from the ISS

By Georgina Torbet
NASA’s troubled next-generation rocket is finally assembled

By Georgina Torbet
Was hellish hothouse Venus once a temperate planet covered in water?

By Georgina Torbet
Only about 75 people actually made it to the viral Area 51 raid

By Emily Price
Elon Musk shares a new look at the SpaceX rocket he wants to send to Mars

By Allison Matyus
NASA wins 2 Emmy Awards for InSight Lander, Demo-2 mission coverage

By Allison Matyus
This biotech startup wants to put your DNA in a vault on the moon

By Luke Dormehl
First images of mysterious interstellar comet Borisov show familiar features

By Mathew Katz
Astronomers have found the most massive neutron star ever detected

By Mathew Katz
The supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way is getting hungrier

By Georgina Torbet
