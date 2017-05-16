Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June

As spring turns to summer, Amazon will offer a massive amount of new content in June, with more films hitting the service next month than we have seen in a long time.
Despite the volume, there actually aren’t too many additions that leap out as contenders for our list of Amazon Prime’s best titles, as a healthy majority of the new content comes in the form of lesser-known titles.
Amazon-made movies worth watching this month include The Salesman, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film earlier this year. It’s about a husband who is on the hunt for the person who attacked his wife. Also coming to the streaming service is Paterson, a Jim Jarmusch-directed drama about a bus driver that stars Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Adam Driver.
Blockbusters worth catching include Star Trek Beyond and the first two Ocean’s Eleven films.
On the TV front, Amazon launches Le Mans: Racing is Everything, a limited series about the famed 24-hour car race that has taken place in France each year since 1923. The company also showcases an interesting new children’s series in Danger & Eggs, which features the voice of Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, and tells the tale of a young girl who does stunts with an amorphic egg name Phillip.
If you’re looking for a dose of reality, be sure to check out David Lynch: The Art Life, a documentary about the iconic artist and filmmaker.
Of course, there’s plenty more than that. Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant Video in June.
TV
6/8
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip
6/9
- An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
- Le Mans: Racing is Everything (Season 1)
6/12
- Suits (Season 6)
6/29
- Arthur: D.W. & the Beastly Birthday
6/30
- All Or Nothing (Season 2)
- Danger & Eggs (Season 1)
Movies
6/1
- 2 Days in the Valley
- Aeon Flux
- All Over the Guy
- Apocalypse Now
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Black Rain
- Blow Out
- Blue Velvet
- Bolero
- Bowling for Columbine
- Bruce Lee Superstar
- Bullwhip
- Burnt Offerings
- Chaos
- Chinese Hercules
- City of God (Ciudad de Deus)
- Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
- De-Lovely
- Desperate Hours
- Dragon Eyes
- Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist
- Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake
- El Gringo
- The Fatal Flying Guillotine
- Fighting of Shaolin Monks
- Fire in the Sky
- Fled
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hammett
- The Hanoi Hilton
- Heartbreakers
- Ingenious
- The Invincible Armour
- Invincible Obsessed Fighter
- Lady of Burlesque
- The Lady Says No
- Lady Windermere’s Fan
- Little Man Tate
- Madame Behave
- Magnolia
- The Mandarin Mystery
- Marihuana
- The Mechanic (1972)
- Medicine Man
- Memphis Belle
- Merry-Go-Round
- Million Dollar Kid
- Mind Over Murder
- Miss Polly
- Mission to Glory
- The Monster Walks
- The Most Dangerous Game
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- Mrs. Scooter
- Murder at Midnight
- Murder with Music
- Night at the Follies
- Nomads of the North
- The Old Corral
- One Exciting Night
- One from the Heart
- The Out-of-Towners
- Outlaws of Sonora
- Over the Top
- Palooka
- The Patchwork Girl of Oz
- Payoff in the Pacific
- The Philly Kid
- Pinto Rustlers
- The President’s Mystery
- Prison Break
- Private Buckaroo
- The Queen
- The Racketeer
- Reaching for the Moon
- The Red Rope
- Regarding Henry
- Revolt of the Zombies
- Rex of the Devil Horse
- Riders of the Whistling Pines
- The Road to Hollywood
- Roarin’ Lead
- Robin Hood of the Pecos
- Romola
- Rough Book
- The Royal Bed
- Saddle Mountain Roundup
- The Savage Wild
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sharows
- Shaolin Drunk Fighter
- Shaolin vs. Lama
- Shivers
- Silver Blaze
- Silver Horde
- Six Gun Trail
- Slightly Honorable
- St. Benny the Dip
- Stash House
- The Strange Woman
- Strategic Air Command
- Submarine Warfare
- Svengali
- Swing High, Swing Low
- Target for Tonight
- Tarzan for Tonight
- Tarzan and the Green Goddess
- Tarzan of the Apes
- The Salesman
- The Tank
- The Thief of Bagdad
- Those We Love
- Tomake Chai
- Tormented
- Tracker
- Transit
- True Heart Susie
- Tumbleweeds
- Wanderers of the West
- War Comes to America
- Way of the West
- West of Nevada
- White Orchid
- Winterset
- Within Our Gates
- The Woman in Green
- World Trade Center
- Yellowstone
- Zis Boom Bah
6/2
- Dead Ahead
- Noor
- So Far
- The Closing of Winterland
- The Grateful Dead Movie
- Truckin’ Up to Buffalo
6/4
- Urge
6/5
- 20th Century Women
- Arbitrage
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
6/7
- Aftershock
- Brand New Testament
6/8
- Art of the Steal
- I Am Not Your Negro
6/9
- Girl Most Likely
6/11
- Transpecos
6/17
- Star Trek Beyond
6/22
- Paterson
6/29
- David Lynch: The Art Life
Additions from May
If you missed last month’s roundup, here is the list of titles added to Amazon Prime in May
TV
5/1
- WellieWishers (Season 1)
5/2
- Vikings (Season 4)
5/12
- I Love Dick (Season 1)
5/21
- Boardwalk Empire (Season 5)
5/26
- Dino Dana (Season 1)
5/27
- Poldark (Season 2)
Movies
5/1
- A Christmas Story
- A View to a Kill
- Aamhi Jato Amuchya Gava
- Anolkhi
- Arrowhead
- Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)
- Bad Influence
- Bait Shop
- Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2
- Catacombs
- Cecil B. Demented
- Chuck & Buck
- Daagdi Chaawl
- Dark Blue
- Devta
- Dr. No
- Fatal instinct
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Gone with the Wind
- Jyotibacha Navas
- Khichdi: The Movie
- Law Of The Lawless
- License to Kill
- Life is Beautiful
- Maximum Security
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
- Moonraker
- Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2
- Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Nick of Time
- No Way Out
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pride
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Repo! The Genetic Opera
- School Ties
- Siddarth
- Small Soldiers
- Star Kid
- Sucker Punch
- Teenkahon
- The Bad News Bears
- The Doors
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Winter’s Bone
- The Wizard of Oz
5/3
- Denial
5/4
- Youth in Oregon
- A Fistful of Dollars
5/5
- Manchester by the Sea
5/6
- The Ardennes
5/7
- Jackie Brown
5/12
- A Hologram for the King
5/19
- Me Before You
5/20
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
5/21
- Moonlight
- Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
5/24
- Seasons
- Tomake Chai
5/28
- The Duel