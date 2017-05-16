Digital Trends
Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June

As spring turns to summer, Amazon will offer a massive amount of new content in June, with more films hitting the service next month than we have seen in a long time.

Despite the volume, there actually aren’t too many additions that leap out as contenders for our list of Amazon Prime’s best titles, as a healthy majority of the new content comes in the form of lesser-known titles.

Amazon-made movies worth watching this month include The Salesman, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film earlier this year. It’s about a husband who is on the hunt for the person who attacked his wife. Also coming to the streaming service is Paterson, a Jim Jarmusch-directed drama about a bus driver that stars Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Adam Driver.

Blockbusters worth catching include Star Trek Beyond and the first two Ocean’s Eleven films.

On the TV front, Amazon launches Le Mans: Racing is Everything, a limited series about the famed 24-hour car race that has taken place in France each year since 1923. The company also showcases an interesting new children’s series in Danger & Eggs, which features the voice of Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, and tells the tale of a young girl who does stunts with an amorphic egg name Phillip.

If you’re looking for a dose of reality, be sure to check out David Lynch: The Art Life, a documentary about the iconic artist and filmmaker.

Of course, there’s plenty more than that. Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant Video in June.

TV

6/8

  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip

6/9

  • An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
  • Le Mans: Racing is Everything (Season 1)

6/12

  • Suits (Season 6)

6/29

  • Arthur: D.W. & the Beastly Birthday

6/30

  • All Or Nothing (Season 2)
  • Danger & Eggs (Season 1)

Movies

6/1

  • 2 Days in the Valley
  • Aeon Flux
  • All Over the Guy
  • Apocalypse Now
  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • Black Rain
  • Blow Out
  • Blue Velvet
  • Bolero
  • Bowling for Columbine
  • Bruce Lee Superstar
  • Bullwhip
  • Burnt Offerings
  • Chaos
  • Chinese Hercules
  • City of God (Ciudad de Deus)
  • Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
  • De-Lovely
  • Desperate Hours
  • Dragon Eyes
  • Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist
  • Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake
  • El Gringo
  • The Fatal Flying Guillotine
  • Fighting of Shaolin Monks
  • Fire in the Sky
  • Fled
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Hammett
  • The Hanoi Hilton
  • Heartbreakers
  • Ingenious
  • The Invincible Armour
  • Invincible Obsessed Fighter
  • Lady of Burlesque
  • The Lady Says No
  • Lady Windermere’s Fan
  • Little Man Tate
  • Madame Behave
  • Magnolia
  • The Mandarin Mystery
  • Marihuana
  • The Mechanic (1972)
  • Medicine Man
  • Memphis Belle
  • Merry-Go-Round
  • Million Dollar Kid
  • Mind Over Murder
  • Miss Polly
  • Mission to Glory
  • The Monster Walks
  • The Most Dangerous Game
  • Mr. Mom (1983)
  • Mrs. Scooter
  • Murder at Midnight
  • Murder with Music
  • Night at the Follies
  • Nomads of the North
  • The Old Corral
  • One Exciting Night
  • One from the Heart
  • The Out-of-Towners
  • Outlaws of Sonora
  • Over the Top
  • Palooka
  • The Patchwork Girl of Oz
  • Payoff in the Pacific
  • The Philly Kid
  • Pinto Rustlers
  • The President’s Mystery
  • Prison Break
  • Private Buckaroo
  • The Queen
  • The Racketeer
  • Reaching for the Moon
  • The Red Rope
  • Regarding Henry
  • Revolt of the Zombies
  • Rex of the Devil Horse
  • Riders of the Whistling Pines
  • The Road to Hollywood
  • Roarin’ Lead
  • Robin Hood of the Pecos
  • Romola
  • Rough Book
  • The Royal Bed
  • Saddle Mountain Roundup
  • The Savage Wild
  • The Scarlet Letter
  • Sharows
  • Shaolin Drunk Fighter
  • Shaolin vs. Lama
  • Shivers
  • Silver Blaze
  • Silver Horde
  • Six Gun Trail
  • Slightly Honorable
  • St. Benny the Dip
  • Stash House
  • The Strange Woman
  • Strategic Air Command
  • Submarine Warfare
  • Svengali
  • Swing High, Swing Low
  • Target for Tonight
  • Tarzan for Tonight
  • Tarzan and the Green Goddess
  • Tarzan of the Apes
  • The Salesman
  • The Tank
  • The Thief of Bagdad
  • Those We Love
  • Tomake Chai
  • Tormented
  • Tracker
  • Transit
  • True Heart Susie
  • Tumbleweeds
  • Wanderers of the West
  • War Comes to America
  • Way of the West
  • West of Nevada
  • White Orchid
  • Winterset
  • Within Our Gates
  • The Woman in Green
  • World Trade Center
  • Yellowstone
  • Zis Boom Bah

6/2

  • Dead Ahead
  • Noor
  • So Far
  • The Closing of Winterland
  • The Grateful Dead Movie
  • Truckin’ Up to Buffalo

6/4

  • Urge

6/5

  • 20th Century Women
  • Arbitrage
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Twelve

6/7

  • Aftershock
  • Brand New Testament

6/8

  • Art of the Steal
  • I Am Not Your Negro

6/9

  • Girl Most Likely

6/11

  • Transpecos

6/17

  • Star Trek Beyond

6/22

  • Paterson

6/29

  • David Lynch: The Art Life

Additions from May

If you missed last month’s roundup, here is the list of titles added to Amazon Prime in May

TV

5/1

  • WellieWishers (Season 1)

5/2

  • Vikings (Season 4)

5/12

  • I Love Dick (Season 1)

5/21

  • Boardwalk Empire (Season 5)

5/26

  • Dino Dana (Season 1)

5/27

  • Poldark (Season 2)

Movies

5/1

  • A Christmas Story
  • A View to a Kill 
  • Aamhi Jato Amuchya Gava
  • Anolkhi
  • Arrowhead
  • Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)
  • Bad Influence
  • Bait Shop
  • Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2
  • Catacombs
  • Cecil B. Demented
  • Chuck & Buck
  • Daagdi Chaawl
  • Dark Blue
  • Devta
  • Dr. No
  • Fatal instinct
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldeneye
  • Gone with the Wind
  • Jyotibacha Navas
  • Khichdi: The Movie
  • Law Of The Lawless
  • License to Kill
  • Life is Beautiful
  • Maximum Security
  • Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
  • Moonraker
  • Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2
  • Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
  • Nick of Time
  • No Way Out
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Pride
  • Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Repo! The Genetic Opera
  • School Ties
  • Siddarth
  • Small Soldiers
  • Star Kid
  • Sucker Punch
  • Teenkahon
  • The Bad News Bears
  • The Doors
  • Thunderball
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • Winter’s Bone
  • The Wizard of Oz

5/3

  • Denial

5/4

  • Youth in Oregon
  • A Fistful of Dollars

5/5

  • Manchester by the Sea

5/6

  • The Ardennes

5/7

  • Jackie Brown

5/12

  • A Hologram for the King

5/19

  • Me Before You

5/20

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

5/21

  • Moonlight
  • Paradise Lost 2: Revelations

5/24

  • Seasons
  • Tomake Chai

5/28

  • The Duel

