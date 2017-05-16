Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June

As spring turns to summer, Amazon will offer a massive amount of new content in June, with more films hitting the service next month than we have seen in a long time.

Despite the volume, there actually aren’t too many additions that leap out as contenders for our list of Amazon Prime’s best titles, as a healthy majority of the new content comes in the form of lesser-known titles.

Amazon-made movies worth watching this month include The Salesman, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film earlier this year. It’s about a husband who is on the hunt for the person who attacked his wife. Also coming to the streaming service is Paterson, a Jim Jarmusch-directed drama about a bus driver that stars Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Adam Driver.

Blockbusters worth catching include Star Trek Beyond and the first two Ocean’s Eleven films.

On the TV front, Amazon launches Le Mans: Racing is Everything, a limited series about the famed 24-hour car race that has taken place in France each year since 1923. The company also showcases an interesting new children’s series in Danger & Eggs, which features the voice of Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, and tells the tale of a young girl who does stunts with an amorphic egg name Phillip.

If you’re looking for a dose of reality, be sure to check out David Lynch: The Art Life, a documentary about the iconic artist and filmmaker.

Of course, there’s plenty more than that. Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant Video in June.

TV

6/8 Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip 6/9 An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

Le Mans: Racing is Everything (Season 1) 6/12 Suits (Season 6) 6/29 Arthur: D.W. & the Beastly Birthday 6/30 All Or Nothing (Season 2)

Danger & Eggs (Season 1)

Movies

6/1 2 Days in the Valley

Aeon Flux

All Over the Guy

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Black Rain

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bruce Lee Superstar

Bullwhip

Burnt Offerings

Chaos

Chinese Hercules

City of God (Ciudad de Deus)

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Dragon Eyes

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake

El Gringo

The Fatal Flying Guillotine

Fighting of Shaolin Monks

Fire in the Sky

Fled

Gone Baby Gone

Hammett

The Hanoi Hilton

Heartbreakers

Ingenious

The Invincible Armour

Invincible Obsessed Fighter

Lady of Burlesque

The Lady Says No

Lady Windermere’s Fan

Little Man Tate

Madame Behave

Magnolia

The Mandarin Mystery

Marihuana

The Mechanic (1972)

Medicine Man

Memphis Belle

Merry-Go-Round

Million Dollar Kid

Mind Over Murder

Miss Polly

Mission to Glory

The Monster Walks

The Most Dangerous Game

Mr. Mom (1983)

Mrs. Scooter

Murder at Midnight

Murder with Music

Night at the Follies

Nomads of the North

The Old Corral

One Exciting Night

One from the Heart

The Out-of-Towners

Outlaws of Sonora

Over the Top

Palooka

The Patchwork Girl of Oz

Payoff in the Pacific

The Philly Kid

Pinto Rustlers

The President’s Mystery

Prison Break

Private Buckaroo

The Queen

The Racketeer

Reaching for the Moon

The Red Rope

Regarding Henry

Revolt of the Zombies

Rex of the Devil Horse

Riders of the Whistling Pines

The Road to Hollywood

Roarin’ Lead

Robin Hood of the Pecos

Romola

Rough Book

The Royal Bed

Saddle Mountain Roundup

The Savage Wild

The Scarlet Letter

Sharows

Shaolin Drunk Fighter

Shaolin vs. Lama

Shivers

Silver Blaze

Silver Horde

Six Gun Trail

Slightly Honorable

St. Benny the Dip

Stash House

The Strange Woman

Strategic Air Command

Submarine Warfare

Svengali

Swing High, Swing Low

Target for Tonight

Tarzan for Tonight

Tarzan and the Green Goddess

Tarzan of the Apes

The Salesman

The Tank

The Thief of Bagdad

Those We Love

Tomake Chai

Tormented

Tracker

Transit

True Heart Susie

Tumbleweeds

Wanderers of the West

War Comes to America

Way of the West

West of Nevada

White Orchid

Winterset

Within Our Gates

The Woman in Green

World Trade Center

Yellowstone

Zis Boom Bah 6/2 Dead Ahead

Noor

So Far

The Closing of Winterland

The Grateful Dead Movie

Truckin’ Up to Buffalo 6/4 Urge 6/5 20th Century Women

Arbitrage

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve 6/7 Aftershock

Brand New Testament 6/8 Art of the Steal

I Am Not Your Negro 6/9 Girl Most Likely 6/11 Transpecos 6/17 Star Trek Beyond 6/22 Paterson 6/29 David Lynch: The Art Life

Watch Now on Amazon Instant

Additions from May

If you missed last month’s roundup, here is the list of titles added to Amazon Prime in May

TV

5/1 WellieWishers (Season 1) 5/2 Vikings (Season 4) 5/12 I Love Dick (Season 1) 5/21 Boardwalk Empire (Season 5) 5/26 Dino Dana (Season 1) 5/27 Poldark (Season 2)

Movies

5/1 A Christmas Story

A View to a Kill

Aamhi Jato Amuchya Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue

Devta

Dr. No

Fatal instinct

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Navas

Khichdi: The Movie

Law Of The Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2

Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Siddarth

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears

The Doors

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter’s Bone

The Wizard of Oz 5/3 Denial 5/4 Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars 5/5 Manchester by the Sea 5/6 The Ardennes 5/7 Jackie Brown 5/12 A Hologram for the King 5/19 Me Before You 5/20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 5/21 Moonlight

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations 5/24 Seasons

Tomake Chai 5/28 The Duel

Watch Now on Amazon Instant