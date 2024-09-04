This Alienware gaming PC with one of our favorite GPUs is $400 off today

Dell continues to offer some great gaming PC deals even now that Labor Day is behind us. One such deal is being able to buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for $1,500 instead of $1,900. Packed with great hardware, including the all-important and appropriately named Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, this is a gaming PC which will last you a long time to come. We’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop tops our look at the best gaming PCs around thanks to being so well-built and powerful. In the case of this particular model, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Crucially, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, which we don’t always see. In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card review, we gave it 9 out of 10 thanks to its solid performance improvement over the regular RTX 4070, its fantastic ray tracing performance, great value, and highly efficient design. We called it the “graphics card you’ve been waiting for” — you can’t go wrong with this one.

Team the graphics card with one of the best gaming monitors and you’ll adore the performance here. You’ll be able to play all the latest games at high-end levels of detail, which is just what you want from a gaming desktop of this caliber.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop also looks super stylish thanks to its new design, which boasts efficient airflow so it runs cooler and more quietly, all thanks to some great cable management. It looks good too, so you’ll be proud of your purchase, right down to its cool lighting effects.

Of course, the big highlight to the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is that extra special Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super card, but the whole desktop is one you’re going to love. It normally costs $1,900, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,500. Count on this deal ending very soon and buy now if it sounds like the gaming desktop you need. We’re certainly super tempted (get it?).