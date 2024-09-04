 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with one of our favorite GPUs is $400 off today

By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dell continues to offer some great gaming PC deals even now that Labor Day is behind us. One such deal is being able to buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for $1,500 instead of $1,900. Packed with great hardware, including the all-important and appropriately named Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, this is a gaming PC which will last you a long time to come. We’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop tops our look at the best gaming PCs around thanks to being so well-built and powerful. In the case of this particular model, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Crucially, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, which we don’t always see. In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card review, we gave it 9 out of 10 thanks to its solid performance improvement over the regular RTX 4070, its fantastic ray tracing performance, great value, and highly efficient design. We called it the “graphics card you’ve been waiting for” — you can’t go wrong with this one.

Team the graphics card with one of the best gaming monitors and you’ll adore the performance here. You’ll be able to play all the latest games at high-end levels of detail, which is just what you want from a gaming desktop of this caliber.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop also looks super stylish thanks to its new design, which boasts efficient airflow so it runs cooler and more quietly, all thanks to some great cable management. It looks good too, so you’ll be proud of your purchase, right down to its cool lighting effects.

Of course, the big highlight to the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is that extra special Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super card, but the whole desktop is one you’re going to love. It normally costs $1,900, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,500. Count on this deal ending very soon and buy now if it sounds like the gaming desktop you need. We’re certainly super tempted (get it?).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
The Dell XPS 15 laptop is $400 off during the Dell Labor Day sale
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell XPS 15 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell is running with a head start for this year's Labor Day laptop deals with a $400 discount for the Dell XPS 15. This configuration for the popular laptop usually sells for $1,699, but you can get it right now for only $1,299. That's a steal for this device, and you're going to want to take advantage of this offer because you may not get another chance at it. If you think this laptop is perfect for you, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately, as stocks are probably already running low.

Read more
Intel Gamer Days sale cuts hundreds off Alienware laptops and PCs
The back of the Alienware x14 R2.

Gamers who are on the hunt right now for gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals should set their sights on Dell's Intel Gamer Days sale, which is offering discounts on a wide range of Alienware devices across all budget ranges. We've highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to check out all the bargains that are available. You're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to buy either way though, as we're not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular models of Alienware gaming laptops and gaming PCs.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop -- $1,000, was $1,700

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals to walk away with a dependable machine, as there are options like the Dell G16-7630. We highly recommend this offer that's coming straight from the manufacturer, as it brings the price of this configuration that usually sells for $1,200 down to $950. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this $250 discount, so if you're interested in this nice gaming laptop under the $1,000 threshold, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16-7630 gaming laptop
The Dell G16-7620 is a powerful budget gaming laptop, and its successor, the Dell G16-7630, fits that description even better. For less than $1,000 with Dell's offer, you'll get a machine that's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The Dell G16-7630 isn't going to challenge the breakneck speeds of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to enjoy your picks from the best PC games.

Read more