All the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals happening now

Walmart Black Friday deals are rolling right into Cyber Monday laptop deals. We’ve pulled the best of the best currently available in this second stage of the holiday shopping event. Everything from cheap Chromebooks to expensive gaming laptops are on sale, so you can be sure you’ll find a deal on something you like. Laptops are perhaps the most second most popular product bought during Cyber Monday deals, after TVs, so Walmart is going to offer some enticing price cuts.

Best Walmart laptop Cyber Monday deal

Our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deal available at Walmart is this substantial discount on the MSI GE Series Raider. It’s a 17-inch gaming laptop with a nice $599 discount. It normally sells for $1,599, but right now it’s down to just $1,000 even. That’s definitely not bad for a gaming laptop. Let’s dive into the specs to illustrate why this is our favorite.

The 17-inch MSI Raider has a screen worthy of some gorgeous games. While it’s only 1080p, it has a snappy refresh rate of 144Hz, so you can max out frame rate on your games without dropping any. A screen that big leaves room for a nice keyboard, and this model comes with a full one, number pad and all.

Don't Miss:

Let’s look at the components. The processor is an Intel Core i7, which isn’t crazy but can certainly handle modern games. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which is a great starting place for any gaming rig. It has 16GB of memory, which is enough to play pretty much any game, but if you want to start multitasking you might want to upgrade. It also comes with a 1TB SSD, which is a necessity in a world where most modern games are about 100GB downloads.

More Walmart laptop Cyber Monday deals we love

Here are a few other options currently available at Walmart. They include a ridiculously cheap generic laptop, some HP options and some more gaming laptop deals. Just because these deals are labeled “early Cyber Monday” doesn’t mean they will stick around until the actual shopping holiday starts, so if you see something you like, grab it today.

14-inch HP Chromebook X360 —

15.6-inch HP FHD Laptop —

15.6-inch SGIN Laptop —

15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming —

Asus ROG Strix G16 —

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 1 —

Editors' Recommendations