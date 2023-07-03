As part of the 4th of July sales, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on. That includes being able to buy Chromebooks at very low prices as well as high-end MacBooks, gaming laptops, and everything in between. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, keep reading while we take you through the current highlights.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $105, was $139

Chromebook deals are often pretty cheap but being able to buy one for just over $100 is quite the bargain. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. None of that is speedy by any means but thanks to ChromeOS, it’ll run cloud-based apps fairly well. The more interesting component is its 11.6-inch HD screen. It’s small but ensures the Chromebook is highly portable making it great for school on a budget.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z offers an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly standard stuff in this price range but the thing that stands out about this HP 17-inch laptop is its screen. Yup, it has a 17-inch screen so you have plenty of room to see what you’re working on. An HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 is pretty good for the price. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls with integrated dual-array digital microphones. Another sweet addition is a numeric keypad.

HP Pavilion x360 — $500, was $800

The HP Pavilion x360 may not be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but it’s still great for the price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. However, the highlight is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen which you can switch over to tablet mode or stand mode, all thanks to the 360-degree hinge. It also has edge-to-edge glass so it looks pretty good while there’s Audio by B&O for your listening pleasure. A backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad adds to the functionality.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 may not be topping the best MacBooks list anymore but its M1 processor continues to be incredibly fast for the price. Alongside that, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch Retina screen looks fantastic so it’s well-suited for streaming shows or doing some image editing. There’s also a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera and all-day battery life of up to 18 hours.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,400

Tempting for anyone checking out the best gaming laptops and needing to keep costs a little lower, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is a great choice. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Adding to its gaming essentials, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card so you can play all the latest games with only a few minor adjustments for the most demanding titles. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen which is well-suited for the spec. It has a 144Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about motion blur, while a four-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Dolby Atmos support keeps things sounding great too.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

From one of the best laptop brands, you can rely on the Dell XPS 13. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so far. Under the hood, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its screen is well designed with productivity in mind too thanks to being a 13.4-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a near-bezel-less appearance. It can achieve a battery life of up to 12 hours with an hour charge giving back up to 80%. It looks great too while using low-carbon aluminum to make it more sustainable than ever.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 offers the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a graphics card in the form of the Intel Arc A370M although we wouldn’t depend on this for anything but some light gaming. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Designed for productivity as well as making anything you’re streaming look good, it’s a great all-rounder.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,299, was $1,949

The Dell XPS 17 squeezes a 17-inch full HD+ panel into a 15-inch sized laptop so you have all the benefits of both. The screen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with 500 nits of brightness. It’s powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. An advanced thermal design keeps it cool while it looks super stylish with a broad and comfortable touchpad, along with an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 — $1,799, was $1,999

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is a powerhouse of a Mac. It has the latest M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. Alongside that is 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks great with over 1,000 nits of brightness, Extreme Dynamic Range, and pro reference modes. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Up to 18 hours of battery life means it’ll last you all day long too.

