Best 4th of July laptop sales: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more

As part of the 4th of July sales, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on. That includes being able to buy Chromebooks at very low prices as well as high-end MacBooks, gaming laptops, and everything in between. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, keep reading while we take you through the current highlights.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $105, was $139

The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 sits open on a desk.

Chromebook deals are often pretty cheap but being able to buy one for just over $100 is quite the bargain. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. None of that is speedy by any means but thanks to ChromeOS, it’ll run cloud-based apps fairly well. The more interesting component is its 11.6-inch HD screen. It’s small but ensures the Chromebook is highly portable making it great for school on a budget.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

The HP  Laptop 17z offers an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly standard stuff in this price range but the thing that stands out about this HP 17-inch laptop is its screen. Yup, it has a 17-inch screen so you have plenty of room to see what you’re working on. An HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 is pretty good for the price. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls with integrated dual-array digital microphones. Another sweet addition is a numeric keypad.

HP Pavilion x360 — $500, was $800

The HP Pavilion x360 may not be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but it’s still great for the price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. However, the highlight is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen which you can switch over to tablet mode or stand mode, all thanks to the 360-degree hinge. It also has edge-to-edge glass so it looks pretty good while there’s Audio by B&O for your listening pleasure. A backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad adds to the functionality.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 may not be topping the best MacBooks list anymore but its M1 processor continues to be incredibly fast for the price. Alongside that, you get 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch Retina screen looks fantastic so it’s well-suited for streaming shows or doing some image editing. There’s also a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera and all-day battery life of up to 18 hours.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,400

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Tempting for anyone checking out the best gaming laptops and needing to keep costs a little lower, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is a great choice. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Adding to its gaming essentials, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card so you can play all the latest games with only a few minor adjustments for the most demanding titles. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen which is well-suited for the spec. It has a 144Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about motion blur, while a four-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology and Dolby Atmos support keeps things sounding great too.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

From one of the best laptop brands, you can rely on the Dell XPS 13. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so far. Under the hood, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its screen is well designed with productivity in mind too thanks to being a 13.4-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a near-bezel-less appearance. It can achieve a battery life of up to 12 hours with an hour charge giving back up to 80%. It looks great too while using low-carbon aluminum to make it more sustainable than ever.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 offers the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a graphics card in the form of the Intel Arc A370M although we wouldn’t depend on this for anything but some light gaming. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Designed for productivity as well as making anything you’re streaming look good, it’s a great all-rounder.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,299, was $1,949

Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 17 squeezes a 17-inch full HD+ panel into a 15-inch sized laptop so you have all the benefits of both. The screen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with 500 nits of brightness. It’s powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. An advanced thermal design keeps it cool while it looks super stylish with a broad and comfortable touchpad, along with an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 — $1,799, was $1,999

A woman using a MacBook Pro in a studio.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is a powerhouse of a Mac. It has the latest M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. Alongside that is 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks great with over 1,000 nits of brightness, Extreme Dynamic Range, and pro reference modes. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Up to 18 hours of battery life means it’ll last you all day long too.

A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

If you like the idea of MacBook devices but aren't as appreciative of their price or the need to be in the Apple ecosystem, Dell has your back with their XPS lineup of devices. In fact, Dell just put out some truly excellent discounts across the three different sizes; the XPS 13, 15, and 17, so you have a lot of choices to pick from! That said, it's always worth checking out these other laptop deals as well if you want some variety.
Dell XPS 13 -- $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell's answer to the MacBook Air, and while it doesn't have the latest and most advanced M1 or M2 chips, it's still relatively robust and, equally important, much cheaper. Under the hood, you'll find the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U, a mid-to-high tier chip that will easily handle all the productivity tasks you throw at it and some editing tasks. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty fast, and the 512GB of storage should be more than enough for most folks. While the screen only runs at an FHD+ resolution, it can hit a whopping 500nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it almost anywhere, including outside during the day. As for battery life, you're looking at around 16 hours or so, depending on use and screen brightness, but either way, it's still going to be more than enough for most folks!

dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

If you're looking for a great business laptop, the Vostr 3420 has a lot of great specs for you to work with, and, even better, it has a pretty great price tag. The latter is thanks to Dell's flash sale that drops the price from $1,054 all the way down to $499, making this an absolute steal of a business laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420
What makes the Vostro 3420 a great business laptop, besides the budget pricing, is the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U under the hood. While it may be a mid-tier CPU, it's more than enough for almost all business needs, whether running Zoom meetings, handling Excell, or word processing. You also get 8GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower end, especially since the Vostro 3240 comes with Windows 11 Pro, which tends to consume a couple of GBs of RAM. Even so, it should be more than enough, and with some minor app and tab management, it's excellent for work and day-to-day use. One thing we feel could have been bigger is the 256GB of storage you get, but it's not a dealbreaker, and you can always go for one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage.

Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

It's not often we see an excellent deal on a gaming laptop, especially one packed with powerful specs under the hood and with a 17-inch screen like the M17 R5. Of course, this does tend to make the laptop relatively bulky, but that's a fair trade-off for the deal from Dell bringing the m17 R5 down to $1,200 rather than the usual $2,350.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5
We rarely see high-end gaming laptops running an AMD GPU, but given that they're cheaper overall while still being powerful, we appreciate seeing them, and in this case, the M17 R5 runs an AMD RX 6850M XT. If you're not as familiar with the AMD lineup, that's roughly equivalent to an RTX 3080, so you're getting the sort of performance that will let you run most modern AAA games at high graphical settings and framerate. It helps that the 17-inch screen only runs at FHD, so it doesn't tax the GPU as much. On the other hand, the screen can hit a 360Hz refresh rate, so if you're a big e-sports player, this laptop is essentially tailor-made for you.

