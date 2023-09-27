For the best laptop deals focused on business users, look no further than the selection we have below. In all cases, you’re getting high-quality business laptop deals at great prices. They’re ideal for self-employed people who need a reliable device, along with small businesses looking to expand their arsenal. Read on while we take you through what’s out there at the moment.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is the company’s answer to the MacBook Air. It’s highly portable, looks great, and is ideal for working productively on the move, which is exactly why it’s one of the best laptops around. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. One of the bigger highlights is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS around while still achieving a battery life of up to 12 hours and having neat extras like a backlit keyboard.

Dell Vostro 15 — $649, was $849

Dell makes some of the best business laptops so you can trust the Dell Vostro 15. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The display is a 15.6-inch full HD panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Designed with convenience in mind, Dell’s ExpressCharge means you can get an 80% charge in just an hour.

Dell Vostro 7620 — $899, was $1,499

The Dell Vostro 7620 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Unusually for a business-focused laptop, it has a dedicated graphics card with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. Teamed up with that is a 16-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 250 nits of brightness. It’s sleek and stylish and has passed many military standard tests for robustness.

HP ProBook 450 G9 Notebook — $1,049, was $1,611

HP’s latest laptops easily make it worthy in our look at the best laptop brands. With the HP ProBook 450 G9 Notebook, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a huge 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. The display is a 15.6-inch full HD model with 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. It’s designed with business in mind so it has HP Wolf Pro Security Edition installed to provide extra protection from any potential threats. That makes it a good pick for many security-conscious users.

HP EliteBook 865 G9 Notebook — $1,399, was $3,321

The HP EliteBook 865 G9 Notebook has an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Designed to handle pretty much all your needs, the HP EliteBook 865 G9 Notebook even has a dedicated graphics card with the AMD Radeon 680M. Alongside that is a 16-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB support. Other useful extras include a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, 5MP IR camera and audio by Bang & Olufsen. There’s also three years of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition bundled in to keep you safe.

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 — $2,579, was $4,295

The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is a very flexible laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 design. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a pretty strong set of specs but making it all the better is its 14-inch QHD+ display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and touchscreen properties. Via the 360-degree hinge, you can use the Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 as a tablet or in presentation mode, as well as simply as a regular laptop. Above the screen is a full HD/IR camera that provides ExpressSign-In and enhanced privacy over regular webcams. The laptop also has Dell’s first Haptic Collaboration Touchpad so you can hear and feel feedback every time you use it. It’s an impressive laptop keen to compete with the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max — $2,899, was $3,099

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max is an incredibly powerful laptop for macOS users. It has the latest M2 Max with a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU so it’s incredibly fast for most activities including video editing. It has 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage for most needs. It also has Apple’s gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display which offers Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes so it’s perfect for anything visual. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. You can also count on up to 18 hours of battery life.

Dell Precision 5680 Workstation — $4,159, was $6,946

The Dell Precision 5680 Workstation offers some seriously powerful hardware with an Intel Core i9 processor, vast 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For a graphics card, it has the Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. There’s also a 16-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3. Despite the hefty size, it’s actually the world’s smallest footprint 16-inch workstation and smaller and lighter than a comparable MacBook Pro. It’s perfect for high-performance work on the move while still being portable.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel — $5,759, was $9,939

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel is an incredibly powerful laptop hence the asking price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 128GB of memory. Yup, memory. For storage, there’s 4TB of SSD storage, which should ensure no risk of running out of room any time soon. There’s also a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada which is teamed up with a 16-inch OLED screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, Dolby Vision support, HDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3, and 400 nits of brightness. It’s a touchscreen too for any time you want to be more hands-on with your work.

