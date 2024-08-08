 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You may be a victim in one of the worst data breaches in history

By

Background check company National Public Data — also known as Jerico Pictures — suffered what is reportedly one of the most significant data breaches in history, affecting 2.9 billion personal records that leaked sensitive data such as social security numbers and more, as mentioned in a class action lawsuit document and sourced by Bloomberg Law. What’s even worse is that it’s not known how the breach happened in the first place — or who all has been included in it.

Before getting into it, it’s worth noting that National Public Data has not confirmed the breach yet, so there’s a lot of information that’s only coming from the lawsuit or the hacking group. That means some of the figures will need to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it doesn’t sound good.

Recommended Videos

The lawsuit indicates that critical data, such as addresses, full names, and relative information, have reportedly been leaked to the dark web. The data even includes information on deceased relatives dating back decades.

The lawsuit also claims that the National Public Data scraping data from non-public sources to conduct personal background checks. The process used reveals that many users were unaware that the company possessed this information in the first place.

According to the lawsuit, an identify-theft protection service provider notified affected user Christopher Hofmann of the leak on or around July 24, though they believe the breach may have occurred in April. By the time the service informed him, his and potentially billions of others’ info was already up for sale for $3.5 million by the cybercriminal group USDoD on a dark web database.

The class action lawsuit accuses NPD of unjust enrichment, negligence, third-party beneficiary, and breaches of fiduciary duty. The lawsuit also demands that NPD conduct database scanning, segment data, use a threat-management system, and hire a third-party assessor annually to evaluate its cybersecurity frameworks for the next 10 years. The court has also asked NPD to cleanse the personal data of all those affected and encrypt all gathered data from now on.

This could be the most significant data breach since the 2013 Yahoo breach, where the personal data of 3 billion users was leaked. To help stay safe, we recommend using one of the best identify-theft protection service providers on the market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Windows may let you purge your PC of AI
Person sitting and using a Windows Surface computer with Windows 11.

Microsoft raised some serious privacy and security concerns with the upcoming launch of the controversial AI feature Recall as part of Copilot+ PCs. This led to Microsoft making changes to Recall, including making it opt-in rather than on by default. And now, according to an X (formerly Twitter) thread, Microsoft is giving you even more control over what apps can use AI.

The new feature will reportedly be found in Settings > Privacy & Security section > Let app use Generative AI. Users can toggle the feature on or off with a single click and select which specific apps are granted AI access. The idea is to give you more control over what apps and users can use generative AI.

Read more
I tripled my frame rate with one button — and you can too
Forza Horizon 5 running on an Asus gaming monitor.

Lossless Scaling, a $7 Steam utility that promises increased performance on PC, just received a massive update. The new 2.9 version adds a mode that can triple your frame rate in games, all with a single mouse click.

I've written about Lossless Scaling previously, but this update is a big one. The utility gives you upscaling and frame generation for any game, and on any GPU. It includes a variety of different upscaling utilities like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 1 and Nvidia's Image Scaling, but frame generation is where the app truly shines. The app includes its own AI frame generation algorithm that inserts new frames between those already rendered.

Read more
I tried both Malwarebytes and Norton, and one came out on top
A PC monitor shows a side-by-side comparison of Malwarebytes and Norton pricing.

Antivirus software is like a safety belt -- it’s protection that you rarely need, but skipping it can be disastrous. That’s why it can be tricky balancing the cost of more expensive plans with the extra security that comes at a premium.

Thankfully, Malwarebytes and Norton offer low-cost options that work with any budget. Let’s compare the prices, plans, and features to determine which is the best antivirus software for your Windows or Mac computer.
Tiers and pricing
Here's a summary of Malwarebytes and Norton antivirus software prices in May 2024. Digital Trends

Read more