The Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090 is almost $1,000 off

A solid gaming PC should be able to get you through all the latest and greatest titles, but a souped-up desktop rig is what separates the casual crowd from the frame-rate diehards. And if you find yourself leaning toward the latter, we dug up an offer you simply can’t miss:

Right now, when you order the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell, you’ll save nearly $1,000 on this powerhouse PC. For those keeping score, the markdown price is $3,700, and the full price is $4,695. We see plenty of gaming PC deals on a near-daily basis, but this is a promo that had us double and triple-checking our screens!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16

Running Windows 11 Pro, the Aurora R16 is powered by an Intel Core i9-14900KF that delivers max clock speeds of 6.0GHz. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, along with 64GB of system RAM and 4TB of storage. The CPU also has a 240mm liquid cooling system in place. This also might be one of the last times you’ll be able to score an RTX 4090 on any PC.

On paper, these are great gaming specs, but how does it translate to actual performance? Simply put, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another pre-built that runs as smoothly and looks as good as the Aurora R16. And considering you’ll have 4000GB to play with, you won’t have to worry about hooking up external SSDs because your internal drive is too full.

We’re dealing with an Alienware product, which means you’ll have access to some of the coolest rig customizations. It’s made possible through the Alienware Command Center software, which lets you alter RGB controls, monitor core peripherals (including the CPU and GPU), and create custom gaming profiles for every title in your library!

We see a decent amount of Alienware deals surging through our pipeline, but this kind of markdown might be a once-in-a-lifetime discount, especially for a gaming PC this powerful.

Save over $1,000 when you order the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell, and be sure to check out some of the other great Dell deals we’ve been rounding up!