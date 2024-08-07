 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Dell Inspiron desktop is on clearance today!

Inspiron small desktop for Dell's Techfest 2024.
Dell continues its reign of providing great desktop computer deals with an excellent clearance deal on a Dell Inspiron Desktop. Usually $1,330, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only, and it offers plenty of appealing hardware for anyone keen to work effectively. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll take you through what it has to offer. As a clearance deal, it’s likely to end soon — so be quick.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop

This particular model of the Dell Inspiron Desktop has specs which are well-suited for working well from home. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Unusually, it also has a dedicated graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, meaning it can handle some light gaming when you’re enjoying downtime from work.

Besides some excellent core specs, the Dell Inspiron Desktop is also designed to be convenient. It supports up to three full HD monitors or one 4K monitor thanks to its mixture of HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. Just hook up one of the best monitors and you’re good to go. It’s a compact desktop, but one that puts USB ports at the front for easy access while still providing a few in the back for those times you want to keep your cables tidy. In all, there are three USB-A ports, one USB-C, and a USB 2.0 port, so you have plenty of options here. There’s also an HDMI 1.4 port along with Ethernet connector and a headset jack.

Specs wise, the Dell Inspiron Desktop doesn’t quite match up to the very best desktop computers, but it’s still a highly capable system for anyone who wants something flexible in their home office. There’s more value for money here than a laptop, as you get a dedicated graphics card, something that isn’t always the case with laptops in this price range.

If that all sounds appealing to you, you need to check out the Dell Inspiron Desktop now. It normally costs $1,330, but right now Dell has cut the price to $1,000, saving you $330 off the regular price. Check out this clearance deal now before it ends very soon.

