The price of the Dell XPS 14 laptop just dropped by over $500

Dell is one of our go-to places for awesome laptop deals, and that’s because of deals like this. Right now you can buy a Dell XPS 14 laptop for $1,450 instead of $2,000, which is a huge discount for well specced laptop for any content creators or productive users. The $550 discount is fantastic to see on an always popular laptop. If you’re interested in learning more about one of the best Dell laptop deals today, read on — or you can just hit the buy button to get straight to the good part.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

The redesigned Dell XPS 14 offers what we called a “momentous design” with a “comfy keyboard” and “excellent haptic trackpad.” It looks great, and this particular model has excellent hardware. That includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s a reliable bet for some light gaming too.

For the screen, there’s a beautiful looking 14.5-inch full HD+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, InfinityEdge bezels and 500 nits of brightness. There’s also a platinum backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and it’s super comfy to use. As one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows that a good laptop is more than just the core hardware it provides.

Related to that, the Dell XPS 14 is lightweight at just 3.7 pounds, and it’s as slim as 18mm but still packs in long battery life of up to 21 hours when streaming shows on Netflix. As standard, the laptop has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, which is convenient and something you don’t always see from the best laptops, plus there’s Dolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos sound. It all comes together to ensure the Dell XPS 14 is a well-rounded device for all your needs.

Usually $2,000, this Dell XPS 14 is down to $1,450 for a limited time at Dell. That’s $550 in savings, a big price cut on a much loved model. Take a look at it now by tapping the button below. Bear in mind that the deal won’t be around forever.

