Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tonight: Usually $419, this 2-in-1 Chromebook is $199

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

For an affordable device that’s also dependable and versatile, you can’t go wrong with the HP Chromebook x360 14b, especially since the 2-in-1 device is on sale from Best Buy at $220 off. Simultaneously one of the most attractive Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptops deals available today, it’s down to less than half its original price at $199 from $419, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because the offer expires tonight. If you want to enjoy this bargain for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14b

The specifications of the HP Chromebook x360 14b don’t look like much on paper — the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, it’s still capable of providing smooth performance because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks utilizes web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store, instead of installed software, so the HP Chromebook x360 14b can run fast even with relatively low-end components compared to what you’ll usually find in Windows-based laptops. The device also only has a 64GB eMMC, but your storage space isn’t really limited because you can use Google Drive for your files.

The HP Chromebook x360 14b is also a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide defines as a device that combines the convenience of using a tablet and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. The 360-degree hinges that attach the body to its 14-inch touchscreen with HD resolution lets you quickly switch between tablet mode and laptop mode, depending on what you need. This also lends to increased portability for the HP Chromebook x360 14b, in addition to its 13.5-hour battery life and HP Fast Charge feature that gets the battery from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

There’s not much else to say about the HP Chromebook x360 14b aside from the obvious — you’re going to get amazing value for your money if you proceed with buying the 2-in-1 device from Best Buy. The retailer has slashed its price by $220, pulling it down to just $199 from its sticker price of $419, but this deal won’t last forever. In fact, there are only several hours remaining before the bargain gets taken down, so if you want the HP Chromebook x360 14b, we suggest that you complete the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

